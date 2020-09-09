Bosses: Give Americans A Permanent 60% Pay Cut.

For the benefit of those who were educated in California public schools, a 60% pay cut means that your $20 an hour after taxes job will soon be paying $8 an hour.

Who is the Boss? David Rothkopf was the Managing Director of Kissinger Associates back in the 1990s. He wrote the book Superclass in which he said that the world was run by 30 Families and their 6,000 Minions.

What have they done to rob us and make us poor?

Most recently, they unleashed a lab made coronavirus that was funded by NIH, Dr Fauci and Barack Obama in 2014 to the tune of $3.7 million to that facility in Wuhan. The covid virus contains strands from the HIV virus. The Spike protein was engineered from SARS into Covid. This allows it to enter human cells. 4 new sequences were engineered into Covid from the HIV virus including the GP 41 envelope which is the key for HIV to infect human bodies.

The coronavirus and the pandemic of fear released by their kept Corporate Media has ruined the US economy beyond what it was. CNBC reported that 32% of Americans missed their rent and mortgage payments. 32% of 330 million is more than 105 million people. The majority of restaurants in big cities have closed. It seems that bankruptcy is a far greater threat to public health than the coronavirus which the CDC admits is far less lethal than they had claimed.

The response of the 30 Families and their 6,000 Minions has been to tell us we need a vaccine that will alter our nature as humans by reprogramming our DNA and giving us digital certificates allowing us to work, travel or to buy food. It seems to be an electronic version of the biblical Mark of the Beast. Your life will be permitted as long as Bill Gates and the NSA think you can do no harm. Bear in mind that the Boss wants to cut the world population by 6.5 to 7 billion people which will be a death sentence for billions of people.

Back in the 1990s Catherine Austin Fitts met clandestinely with man like her who had managed funds with hundreds of billions of dollars in investments. They concluded that so much money had been stolen by the Boss that Genocide was the only solution.

More recently Catherine has been working Dr Mark Skidmore. He has said that the US Treasury sold trillions of dollars in bonds which are not on its official books and that this money is pocketed by certain Wall Street players. I had heard this from other sources going back to the Clinton years in the 1990s.

Previously, Dr Skidmore had reveled from government sources that $21 trillion had gone missing from HUD and DOD from 1998 to 2015. My favorite story of the Missing $21 trillion: The US Army had an annual budget of $122 billion a year. The Treasury sent them a check for $800 billion and told them to plug up the holes. Guess what? They lost the $800 billion too!

The Talmud permits robbery of a Gentile by a Jew ‘when they are under our rule’. This seems to be a guiding principle of American law in the modern era.

Wassily Leontieff did an input output analysis of the American economy back in the 1930s for which he won a Nobel Prize. American mines produced iron and coal which were used to make steel and then the steel made railroads, cars, bridges and the like. It was shown that American wages were a third higher than Europe’s because we added skilled labor to abundant natural resources. The fly in the ointment was in 1950 when American had to begin importing natural resources like oil. Then we were supposed to cut wages every year so we could compete with the wages of Latin America and Asia.

Instead the Wall Street Elite decided to flood the US with legal and illegal aliens which cut wages and raised both rents and taxes. The Bankers decided to paper over the growing poverty. They printed I Owe You Nothing Federal Reserve Notes by the tens of trillions so we could buy free stuff from overseas. Dr Michael Hudson 48 years ago in 1972 wrote the book Super Imperialism in which he explained to the Pentagon that they were printing money and forcing foreigners to pay to have the American military occupy their nations. A general finally understood what they were doing and exclaimed, “Wow! We are ripping people off.”

In 1910 agents of the Rockefellers, Rothschilds and Warburgs gave us a draft ersion a Federal Reserve Banking Act which was passed in 1913. This gave Bankers the right to charge us interest on money they created out of nothing. It also required us to go into debt to have money. It transferred wealth from those of us who made things and provided vital services to parasitical Bankers.

Dr Borisov told us that at least 3 million Americans starved to death in the 1930s. Eight University of Chicago Professors approached Franklin Roosevelt in 1933 with a plan that would have ended the Great Depression in 90 days or so. The plan was twofold. One was create a non-interest bearing currency like President Lincoln’s Greenbacks. That would have meant we would have no $30 trillion plus national debt today (if you count off the books thefts.) Their second point was that only the Treasury Department would create checking account. This was Dr Irving Fisher’s 100% money of the 1920s. Bankers would only be allowed to loan out deposits. No speculative Bubbles. No $500 billion a year in federal interest payments. And we could spend that money into circulation creating and repairing infrastructure. America has spent so much on foreign wars that it might cost $4 trillion to get the county back into the 21st century.

Economists can measure the severity of a coming Depression by counting up all the Unpayable Debts. As Dr Hudson said, “One thing we know to be true of Unpayable Debt sis that they are never paid.” We can cancel debts as Germany did in 1923 when a Hyperinflation would let a farmer pay off his mortgage by selling one egg. In 1933 America debts were cancelled in bankruptcy courts and in foreclosures. Our Money supply contracted 33%. Under 100% Money there is no monetary contraction. And no bank runs. We are headed to the Greatest Depression in 500 years because we have never had so many Unpayable Debts.

There is an alternative to death, destruction and mass starvation. We could have what the Bible writers call a Jubilee. Some 4,500 years ago the Sumerians and the Babylonian successors would every so often cancel debts en masse. It was a painless alternative to Depressions. But we are not allowed to discuss any of the above in Corporate Media.

Americans, Europeans and all English speaking countries have been suffering from Banker controlled governments. In the current crisis I expect several billion people will die unless we get control of our own destiny.

A 60% permanent pay cut through Hyperinflation will spur Americans on to changing their government. So many people will die fighting for scarce resources that things will change. There are 423 million guns in American. 7 million own 40 or more guns. The Elite wants Americans to kill each other so there is more for them in their bunkers.

But in 2025 all decisions will be made by those of us who survive the next five years.

