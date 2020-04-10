Boston suburb sets up one-way sidewalks to allow residents to practice social distancing – and police will hand out $100 fines to anyone who walks in the wrong direction

Daily Mail

A Boston suburb has set up one-way sidewalks in order to have residents practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Police in Beverly, in the north of the city, have mandated that locals who are walking in opposite directions along bustling Lothrop Street must now use separate sidewalks so that they are not brushing up against one another.

Pedestrians must now walk against traffic and failure to comply with the new directive could result in a $100 fine.

It comes as the state of Massachusetts struggles to slow the spread of COVID-19, with at least 16,790 confirmed cases. Beverly is located in Essex County, which has at least 2,100 cases.

But while the state is under a stay-at-home order, Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur says locals are still getting out to do exercise and the crowds on Lothrop Street had him concerned.

‘In monitoring the area, we noticed there was a tremendous amount of foot traffic and people walking into each other,’ LeLacheur explained to FOX News Thursday

To combat the problem, authorities implemented the new one-way sidewalk rule, which ‘gives people the opportunity to keep that 6-foot distance.’

Multiple posters notifying residents of the changes have been placed along the street, and a large flashing sign has also been installed.

So far, LeLacheur says residents have been more than happy to comply with the rules, and no fines have been issued.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8207015/Boston-suburb-sets-one-way-sidewalks-fine-walk-wrong-direction.html