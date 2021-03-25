Boulder Colorado Shooter – On The Scene Video As “Shooting” Occurred – Laughable As They Come!

My Fellow Trenchers,

Here is “on the spot” video of the “shooting” that just occurred in Boulder Colorado.

Supposedly, this kid, Dean Schiller (More like,… Dean Shill), recorded this as it was occurring!

OMG!,.. a Marx Brothers film can be taken more seriously than this!,…. notice a couple of interesting things here:

1- The old man at the door who looks as bored as they come. (Personally, he’s my favorite character in this whole production)

2 – The “bodies” lying outside along the walkway and in the parking lot,.. no movement, no blood, no cries for help,… just lying there like when we were kids playing cops & robbers, and you,.. “got shot”..

3 – The slow, casual walking of police who are supposedly responding to an armed shooter and is still active!

4 – Snow all over the parking lot,.. still winter there.

5 – The “shooter” being walked out casually with no shoes, socks, shirt, jacket, hat, nothing but a pair of shorts, in winter!,… ummm yeah,.. sure.

6 – 11 people “shot”, 10 of them “dead”,.. notice,… no ambulances, no EMTs,…. no medical help for the wounded or attempts to save the ones shot, but not dead yet,…. ummm sure,.. yeah.

7 – One of them supposedly a cop, but the responding cops and SWAT team did not kill this guy on sight,.. um,.. yeah, sure no problem.

8 – Why did he take his clothes off??…

9 – Motive?…

10 – Not Last and Not Least – Let’s make sure they throw the current bullshit commie objectives into the news story,… Covid vaccine injection gets mentioned, and of course,… “GUN CONTROL”,.. YEAH!,…. that rounds out this complete low budget production that makes “Attack Off The Killer Tomatoes” look believable in comparison.

Add your own observations in the comment section.

Thank You – Brought to you be the same low budget producers of classics like,.. “The Newtown Shooting”, “King Kong” and “The Creature From The Black Lagoon”.

JD – US Marine Fighting Stupidity.