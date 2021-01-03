BOYCOTT Homeland FedEX Forever
I went to mail a package using FedEX only to find that they want to 1. SCAN your photo ID into their computer and 2. INSIST on your HOME address to deliver a package. I'll NEVER use RedEx again. Stick with USPS or UPS who do NOT demand ID.
— Ken Adachi (@KenAdachi1) January 2, 2021
Having lived in a major city I can understand someone wanting to make certain they got the right place (ID) to avoid package theft but this is getting stupid. What possible reason would they need to SCAN you into their system when they already have everything they need to deliver it? Also, as the one who is supposed to receive if you want your stuff delivered somewhere other than your home that is your business not theirs, including whatever problems are a result of it. One little step at a time.