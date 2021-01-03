BOYCOTT Homeland FedEX Forever

One thought on “BOYCOTT Homeland FedEX Forever

  1. “You ordered what comrade worker?”
    Having lived in a major city I can understand someone wanting to make certain they got the right place (ID) to avoid package theft but this is getting stupid. What possible reason would they need to SCAN you into their system when they already have everything they need to deliver it? Also, as the one who is supposed to receive if you want your stuff delivered somewhere other than your home that is your business not theirs, including whatever problems are a result of it. One little step at a time.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*