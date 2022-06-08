Michigan Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow brags that she passed "every single gas station" in her brand new electric vehicle, "and it didn't matter how high [gas] was."
The average cost of an electric vehicle is more than $56,000. pic.twitter.com/2TJbrgClwo
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 7, 2022
2 thoughts on “Bragging senator”
so senator , just one more thing…If your electric car runs out of power on the interstate ..do you walk to a charging station to get a can of electricity? ,,,mmmmm?
Idiots, were fukin surrounded by them
I ain’t never bought a car for $56K, I’m lucky to afford a $14K car LOL