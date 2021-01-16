Brazil says ‘no’ to great reset: ‘Totalitarian social control is not the remedy for any crisis’

Editor’s note: It sort of looks like the oligarchs at Davos and the IMF (bonded slavery) who run the WEF along with the WEF’s frontman Klaus Schwab are going to have to return to the drawing bard to reconsider their “Great Reset” idea under what Schwab has called the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.” It would seem Brazil’s Minster of Foreign Affairs Ernesto Araujo, has rejected the WEF’s “Great Reset” on grounds the current circumstances are no solution to the global Covid “pandemic.” Well, of course they aren’t. And understand too the WEF’s “Great Reset” was planned out years in advance and likely gamed with advanced algorithms to determine potential outcomes.
Source: The Sociable
Great reset agenda offers equity & inclusivity in exchange for personal freedom & privacy: perspective
By Tim Hinchliffe1 | December 5, 2021
Brazil’s minister of foreign affairs says “no” to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) proposed “great reset” agenda, telling the United Nations (UN) special session on COVID-19 that “totalitarian social control is not the remedy for any crisis.”
“Those who dislike freedom always try to benefit from moments of crisis to preach the curtailing of freedom. Let’s not fall for that trap” — Ernesto Araujo
Although Araujo did not say the words “great reset” or “World Economic Forum” during his speech to the UN, he made it abundantly clear in a tweet the following day that he was referring to the “great reset” agenda in his speech.
https://twitter.com/ernestofaraujo/status/1334918898509082639?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1334918898509082639%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fabeldanger.blogspot.com%2F2021%2F01%2Fbrazil-says-no-to-great-reset.html
“Totalitarian social control is not the remedy for any crisis” — Ernesto Araujo
Brazil is now pushing back against the great reset.
“Brazil is a founding member of the UN, and hence, is committed to its basic principles: peace and security, cooperation among nations, respect for human rights, and fundamental freedoms,” Araujo told the UN.
“COVID-19 must not be taken as a pretext to advance agendas that extrapolate from the constitutional structure of the UN system,” he added.
The Brazilian minister went on to say, “Fundamental freedoms are not an ideology. Human dignity requires freedom as much as it requires health and economic opportunities.
“Those who dislike freedom always try to benefit from moments of crisis to preach the curtailing of freedom. Let’s not fall for that trap.
“Totalitarian social control is not the remedy for any crisis. Let’s not make democracy and freedom one more victim of COVID-19.”
Araujo is a fierce opponent of globalist ideologies.
“COVID-19 must not be taken as a pretext to advance agendas that extrapolate from the constitutional structure of the UN system” — Ernesto Araujo
The Brazilian minister of foreign affairs was a controversial pick by President Jair Bolsonaro, partly due to Araujo’s belief that climate science was a “dogma” being used “to justify increasing the regulatory power of states over the economy and the power of international institutions on the nation states and their populations, as well as to stifle economic growth in democratic capitalist countries and to promote the growth of China,” The Guardian‘s global environment editor Jonathan Watts wrote in November, 2018.
“Let’s not make democracy and freedom one more victim of COVID-19” — Ernesto Araujo
As a cabinet member of the Bolsonaro administration, he has received his fair share of criticism from the media, and his Wikipedia page currently says that he “subscribes to conspiracy theories.”
According to Watts, Bolsonaro chose a “foreign minister who believes climate change is part of a plot by ‘cultural Marxists’ to stifle western economies and promote the growth of China.”
However unpopular among globalists, climate change activists, and the media Araujo may be, when he said “no to the great reset,” in his words he was rejecting the exploitation of the coronavirus crisis to further an agenda set by those who “preach the curtailing of freedom.”
In his speech to the UN, Araujo called for coordination and collaboration during the crisis at the international level while letting countries handle policies in their own way at the national level.