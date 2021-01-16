Brazil says ‘no’ to great reset: ‘Totalitarian social control is not the remedy for any crisis’

Editor’s note: It sort of looks like the oligarchs at Davos and the IMF (bonded slavery) who run the WEF along with the WEF’s frontman Klaus Schwab are going to have to return to the drawing bard to reconsider their “Great Reset” idea under what Schwab has called the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.” It would seem Brazil’s Minster of Foreign Affairs Ernesto Araujo, has rejected the WEF’s “Great Reset” on grounds the current circumstances are no solution to the global Covid “pandemic.” Well, of course they aren’t. And understand too the WEF’s “Great Reset” was planned out years in advance and likely gamed with advanced algorithms to determine potential outcomes.

The media was also seeding (predictive programming) policy papers and “news” stories on pandemics to prepare the populations of respective countries for what was coming in 2020. See here, here and here, and one more here for good measure. Also, it is the technologically advanced countries like Germany, the UK, Canada, Italy, the US and Japan that are the biggest promoters of the “Great Reset” under cover of the global Covid fake pandemic, made all the more apparent with each passing day with ongoing “emergencies,” media scare mongering and further lockdowns to prepare populations for their injections (biosynthetic medical procedure). Leaders in most other countries are still scratching their heads in bewilderment wondering what in the hell is going on.
We applaud Brazil’s Minster of Foreign Affairs Ernesto Araujo but want to make it known the UN institution is archaic and hollowed out. It either needs to be severely reformed or disbanded all together. With this in mind, we would also like to extend to Brazil’s Minster of Foreign Affairs Ernesto Araujo, a word of advice as a representative to the UN. The last time a representative to the UN went against the global oligarchs who now sit in Davos, at the IMF and the City of London who are structuring the world the way they want it to be structured, he was immediately removed from his post at the UN over the skies of Lockerbie, Scotland on 21 December 1988.
Source: The Sociable

Great reset agenda offers equity & inclusivity in exchange for personal freedom & privacy: perspective

By Tim Hinchliffe1 | December 5, 2021

Brazil’s minister of foreign affairs says “no” to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) proposed “great reset” agenda, telling the United Nations (UN) special session on COVID-19 that “totalitarian social control is not the remedy for any crisis.”

“Those who dislike freedom always try to benefit from moments of crisis to preach the curtailing of freedom. Let’s not fall for that trap” — Ernesto Araujo

On December 3, Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ernesto Araujo rebuked the WEF’s technocratic “great reset” of society and the global economy in a recorded speech before the special session of the UN.

Although Araujo did not say the words “great reset” or “World Economic Forum” during his speech to the UN, he made it abundantly clear in a tweet the following day that he was referring to the “great reset” agenda in his speech.

https://twitter.com/ernestofaraujo/status/1334918898509082639

The “great reset” is the brainchild of WEF Founder Klaus Schwab, who has been planning the technocratic agenda to reset all of society and the global economy for many years.

“Totalitarian social control is not the remedy for any crisis” — Ernesto Araujo

Brazil is now pushing back against the great reset.

“Brazil is a founding member of the UN, and hence, is committed to its basic principles: peace and security, cooperation among nations, respect for human rights, and fundamental freedoms,” Araujo told the UN.

“COVID-19 must not be taken as a pretext to advance agendas that extrapolate from the constitutional structure of the UN system,” he added.

The Brazilian minister went on to say, “Fundamental freedoms are not an ideology. Human dignity requires freedom as much as it requires health and economic opportunities.

“Those who dislike freedom always try to benefit from moments of crisis to preach the curtailing of freedom. Let’s not fall for that trap.

“Totalitarian social control is not the remedy for any crisis. Let’s not make democracy and freedom one more victim of COVID-19.”

Araujo is a fierce opponent of globalist ideologies.

In April, 2020, he wrote that “globalism replaces socialism as a preparatory stage for communism,” and he referred to the coronavirus as the “comunavirus” after reading a recent booklet by Slovenian philosopher and communist Slavoj Zizek, from which he extrapolated that viruses were beneficial for spreading communism.

“COVID-19 must not be taken as a pretext to advance agendas that extrapolate from the constitutional structure of the UN system” — Ernesto Araujo

The Brazilian minister of foreign affairs was a controversial pick by President Jair Bolsonaro, partly due to Araujo’s belief that climate science was a “dogma” being used “to justify increasing the regulatory power of states over the economy and the power of international institutions on the nation states and their populations, as well as to stifle economic growth in democratic capitalist countries and to promote the growth of China,” The Guardian‘s global environment editor Jonathan Watts wrote in November, 2018.

Araujo’s views that climate change science and globalism are vectors for spreading Marxist ideologies, along with his pro-nationalistic beliefs, have not won him many allies on the international stage.

“Let’s not make democracy and freedom one more victim of COVID-19” — Ernesto Araujo

As a cabinet member of the Bolsonaro administration, he has received his fair share of criticism from the media, and his Wikipedia page currently says that he “subscribes to conspiracy theories.”

According to Watts, Bolsonaro chose a “foreign minister who believes climate change is part of a plot by ‘cultural Marxists’ to stifle western economies and promote the growth of China.”

However unpopular among globalists, climate change activists, and the media Araujo may be, when he said “no to the great reset,” in his words he was rejecting the exploitation of the coronavirus crisis to further an agenda set by those who “preach the curtailing of freedom.”

In his speech to the UN, Araujo called for coordination and collaboration during the crisis at the international level while letting countries handle policies in their own way at the national level.

Please go to The Sociable to read the entire article.
See what happens when Brazil goes against the Davos, City of London and WEF elite oligarchs? The same oligarch-owned media goes to war on your country in a negative news blitz. Australia‘s Sky News (mind your own business, Australia) is advertised as “right wing.” Nonsense. It is playing the dialectic.
And in the UK and China? Reorganizing “western” societies on the Covid Chinese model? Are we friggin’ nuts to allow this totalitarian insanity to continue any longer?

