Oct 1, 2021
Brazilian President Bolsonaro: “If you are accepting this vaccination passport, another requirement will come soon, and another and another… and you know where it will stop then… population control.”
3 thoughts on “Brazilian President Bolsonaro: “If you are accepting this vaccination passport””
Will he be Gadaffied?
Popping some corn now, getting ready for the show.
Related: Just assume it’s all “covid.”
Children at Home Sick Without a Test will be Classed as Having Covid – there is no virus:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wr1xidkHuAtq/
