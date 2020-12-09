Breathing fresh air without a mask represents “act of domestic terrorism,” according to California mayor

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

Choosing to not wear a face mask in public is no different than flying airplanes into the Twin Towers or bombing a federal building, according to Lancaster, Calif., Mayor Rex Parris.

In a statement, Parris, who was first elected as mayor of Lancaster in 2008 and reelected four times since, indicated that if it were “up to [him], anybody not wearing a mask when they are out in public would be arrested.”

“That’s an act of domestic terrorism and should be treated like one,” Parris added.

Even though the latest research shows that wearing a mask is medically useless when it comes to protecting against the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), Parris is apparently convinced that people who refuse to restrict normal breathing by covering their nose and mouth with fabric or plastic is a crime worthy of being sent to Guantanamo Bay.

Parris added that he believes the lockdowns imposed across Los Angeles County back in March were fully justified, even though they led to widespread business failures, mass unemployment, financial crises for tens of thousands of Angelenos, and sharp upticks in depression and suicide.

All of this is necessary, according to Parris, to keep people from “catching” something that has a more than 99 percent survival rate, and that does not even meet basic Koch’s Postulates criteria.

Gavin Newsom’s mask-free birthday party makes him and the California Medical Association domestic terrorists

It cannot be stressed enough that the mainstream media, along with deep state politicians, are completely ignoring or rejecting all science that suggests masks are not all they have been cracked up to be.

Even so, if mask cultists like Parris are to be believed, and their recommendations adhered to, then California’s own governor, Gavin Newsom, is the biggest terrorist of them all, seeing as how he attended a mask-free birthday party at a swanky Napa Valley restaurant recently.

Newsom and various members of, get this, the California Medical Association, a vehemently pro-mask “public health” group, were all seen wining and dining each other with no social distancing and no masks.

Why is it that politicians and other “elitists” are always exempt from the very things they try to force on their subjects, in this case face coverings that come with risks such as “mask mouth” and bacterial infections? And what ever happened to informed consent?

Much like vaccinations, wearing a mask must always be optional because it can cause harm. Those with conditions like vocal cord dysfunction (CVD) could suffer serious injury or even death from wearing one – does that make people with such health conditions “domestic terrorists?”

It is truly amazing to watch the very same people who scream my body, my choice! when it comes to murdering babies in the womb through abortion simultaneously claiming that our bodies are their choice when it comes to mandating, under duress, that we all wear a face mask.

Again, the Danish mask study, as it is being called, found no statistically significant difference in coronavirus infection rates between people who wear a mask and people who do not. The data also showed that mask usage may increase the risk of infection from coronavirus and other pathogens.

With that in mind, who do these politicians think they are practicing medicine without a license by demanding that healthy people use a medical device against their will, or else be punished? Where in the Constitution does it say that the government is allowed to force people to block their breathing passages or else be refused participation in society?

