Bridges in Sabine, Shelby counties closed to non-essential traffic as DPS steps up border screening stations

“As part of our efforts to enforce Governor Abbott’s Executive Order (GA-12), the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is increasing its presence along the Texas/Louisiana border. DPS Troopers will set up roadway screening stations to gather required forms from road travelers along the border. The area of operations will remain in Texas counties that border Louisiana. The established screening stations will take place on major roadways in these counties, including interstate highways and other high-volume routes. Travelers will be asked to complete the travel form required under GA-12. It’s important for those entering Texas from Louisiana to be prepared to stop.