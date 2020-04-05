Bridges in Sabine, Shelby counties closed to non-essential traffic as DPS steps up border screening stations

(KTRE) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is temporarily closing access to at least two bridges along the Texas/Louisiana border to non-essential workers and non-commercial vehicles, according to city and law enforcement officials in Shelby and Sabine counties.
The sheriff’s office announced Saturday night that Texas DPS notified the office that the border at Pendleton Bridge would be closed by 8 a.m. Sunday. The City of Joaquin added that a similar closure would impact the bridge in Logansport.
The closures come as Texas DPS announced it would step up patrols along the Texas/Louisiana border, instituting a number of roadway screening stations on interstate highways and other routes commonly used by drivers.
A Texas Highway Patrol spokesperson released the following statement:
“As part of our efforts to enforce Governor Abbott’s Executive Order (GA-12), the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is increasing its presence along the Texas/Louisiana border. DPS Troopers will set up roadway screening stations to gather required forms from road travelers along the border. The area of operations will remain in Texas counties that border Louisiana. The established screening stations will take place on major roadways in these counties, including interstate highways and other high-volume routes. Travelers will be asked to complete the travel form required under GA-12. It’s important for those entering Texas from Louisiana to be prepared to stop.
While the department does not discuss specifics related to its operational plans regarding enforcement, we want the public to be prepared for increased patrols and additional law enforcement presence along the Texas/Louisiana border as we work to enforce the Governor’s Executive Order.”
The order follows Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order earlier in the week, requiring those traveling from Louisiana by plane or on the ground to quarantine for 14 days before they can enter into public spaces in Texas.
The executive order also restricts travelers into Texas from Louisiana by road and will be enforced like the previous order by the Department of Public Safety, Abbott announced.
As punishment for violating these quarantine rules, a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail will be handed down. However, the requirements do not apply to travel related to commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, and critical infrastructure functions.
