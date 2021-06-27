Published on 26 Jun 2021
With Oregon on the verge of meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal of 70% vaccination, the governor announced the state will reopen no later than June 30.
3 thoughts on “‘Brighter days ahead’: Oregon to fully reopen by June 30”
Every time I see one of these tyrants dictate their unlawful proclamations my blood boils.
Of course these easing of restrictions will be blamed when the vaxecuted start dropping once the ‘flu’ season rolls around
Are people really still buying this load of crap ?
And doing what they are told ?! Sad sad sad
Speaking of absurd & unlawful control… Muzzle ahead. We’re not “citizens,” but…
“The board has decided to ban the public from expressing ‘anger, ridicule, and personal attacks’ during its meetings.”
Collin College attempts to ban “anger” at board meetings:
https://www.thefire.org/flailing-collin-college-attempts-to-ban-anger-at-board-meetings/
.