Brilliant dad and his cute young daughter just obliterated Critical Racist Theory…

Citizen Free Press

Best thing I’ve seen in weeks. Kudos to dad and daughter.

“Daddy teaches you, you can be anything in this world that you want to be, right, don’t Daddy teach you that?” the dad says. “Yeah, and it doesn’t matter if you’re black or white or any color.” “Doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, brown, yellow,” the dad says. “And how we treat people is based on who they are, and not what color they are.” His daughter interrupts him with, “And if they’re nice,” she says. “And smart.” “This is how children think right here.

Critical race theory wants to end that,” the dad explains. Not with my children, it’s not going to happen,” he declares. “My baby’s going to know, no matter what she wants to be in life, all she has to do is work hard and she can become that.” “Work hard even though you don’t know anyone,” the little girl exhorts. “You can make friends.” The father laughs and says, “You can make friends no matter what color they are, so stop CRT. Period. Point blank. Children do not see skin color, man. Children love everybody, if they’re good people, they love ’em.” “We pray for people that are hurt,” she exclaims.

https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1399800643880108035?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1399800643880108035%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Fbreaking%2Fbrilliant-dad-and-his-cute-young-daughter-just-obliterated-critical-racist-theory%2F

Citizen Free Press