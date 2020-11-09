British Army to Begin Testing and Bar-coding Children at School This Week Without Parental Consent

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

As thousands of people in the UK this past weekend protested new COVID lockdowns, the British Army is planning on rolling out a massive new COVID testing initiative in the city of Liverpool this week, seeking to test a half million people in a program that will be rolled out to the entire nation if successful.

As part of that initiative, a letter was sent out to the parents of children attending Broadgreen International School, letting them know that their child would be tested by the military even without their consent.

Kit Knightly, writing for Off-Guardian, reports:

The Liverpool-based Broadgreen International School is in the “privileged position” of running a pilot scheme with Public Health England that will: Bring in the military to run Covid19 tests.

Test children without getting parental consent first.

Identify each individual with a “unique barcode”.

“Isolate” and “secure” anyone who tests positive. It’s all pretty bleak reading. And we suggest you download a copy, just in case they try and retract it. This is one scheme at one school for now, but there’s no reason to assume it will stay that way. The only way to guarantee it doesn’t spread is to denounce it, loudly. (Source.)

Will parents and citizens comply with this?

The U.S. military is also preparing to distribute new COVID vaccines in the U.S. as part of funding from “Operation Warp Speed,” so you can be sure the U.S. government and governments around the world are closely watching Liverpool (home of the Beatles) this week to see just how compliant the public will be to surrender their liberties to medical tyrants.

UPDATE 11/9/2020:

Apparently after much negative feedback from parents and the public, the school has backed down and now stated they will only test students who have parental consent. A new letter was published Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, to replace the letter published here that was released on Friday, November 6th.

From the school’s website:

Update 8.11.20 1.30pm Please click here for a letter to parents from Liverpool City Council and a consent form regarding the planned testing for Covid-19 in Liverpool schools. All students will be receiving a paper copy tomorrow. Please note, this letter replaces the one that was published last Friday

Resistance is NOT futile!

Regarding the cotton swab test they are using, which they claim “isn’t harmful,” please see:

Are the COVID Tests a Way to Surreptitiously Infect or Implant People?

Health Impact News