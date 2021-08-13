British Chatham House (with CFR in lockstep) hid behind the Y.M.C.A. “Institute of Pacific Relations” to create the United Nations, Mao Tse-Tung and turned the State Department full-on communist

Aim 4 Truth

Ever since the Rothschild-funded War of 1812 Britain has plotted through cunning, flattery and bribery to take back control of America.

Remember, N.M. Rothschild used his 1812 war profits to pay off all British slave-owners in 1838, which started Barclays, HSBC and offshore banking that funded the Y.M.C.A., and replaced sodomized and raped black and brown slaves with yellow and white ones.

When you hear “Rothschild,” also think British Pilgrims Society (which he co-founded), J.P. Morgan, Andrew Carnegie, John D. Rockefeller, Raget Abys,* James W. Maxwell** and Cornelius Vanderbilt***—all Rothschild slavery-dependent banking disciples.

When you hear about the “special relationship” between Britain and America, grab your Constitution and Bill of Rights and fight because you are being scammed. Any politician who says it, like Mike Pompeo, is either an ignoramus or in on the scam.

Chatham House (London)* and the Council on Foreign Relations (New York) were created post-WWI (ca. 1919) to orchestrate the British takeover of America using Rothschild et al funding

Read the rest here: https://aim4truth.org/2021/08/07/british-chatham-house-with-cfr-in-lockstep-hid-behind-the-y-m-c-a-institute-of-pacific-relations-to-create-the-united-nations-mao-tse-tung-and-turned-the-state-department-full-on-communist/