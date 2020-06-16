British Plan to Poison Humanity

Millennium Report

An Oxford University (UK) biolab associated with The Pirbright Institute (Monarch’s Golden Share controlled) is injecting human lab rats with an unproven AstraZeneca COVID-19 “vaccine” and has already negotiated mass global distribution deals in anticipation.

AstraZenca is a May 17, 1993 spinout from Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI)

ICI was formed by Sir Alfred M. Mond, Privy Counsellor, founder of the Pilgrims Society, organizer of the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909, co-founder of MI6, MI5, GC&CS now GCHQ, Pres. Of British Zionist Foundation, Institute and Marks & Spencer founders Chaim Weizmann and Sir Israel Sieff, Minister of Health (1916-1921)

Here are several Parliamentary photos at the National Portrait Gallery identifying Alfred Mond: Photo One, hover your mouse over the last man in the back on the right here, it identifies Mond. Here is written evidence of Alfred Mond at the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909—where global FAKE NEWS, PROPAGANDA & FALSE INTELLIGENCE was CREATED. See also two-page scan of Parliament of the Press, 1909 document (p. 44) immediately following.

See mentions of Mond at Thomas H. Hardman, ed. pub. (Jun. 05-26, 1909). A PARLIAMENT OF THE PRESS – The First Imperial Press Conference, 1909, Illustrated, with Preface by The Earl of Rosebery, K.G. London: Horace Marshall & Son (150 MB).

Parliament of the Press (1909), p. 55.

