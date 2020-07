British Shelled their Own Cities During World War II

The government felt they had to be doing something so they took artillery pieces from old warships. They fired 80 pound warheads. Half of the 60,000 Britons who died during the Blitz were killed by British artillery. 20,000 to 30,000 shells were fired every night. It is estimated that only 1 in 20,000 shells hit an airplane. The rest came down either as shrapnel or as intact warheads.