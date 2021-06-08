Bruce Springsteen is reviving his Broadway show and audiences must be fully vaccinated to rock

CNN

The Boss is returning to Broadway.

Bruce Springsteen is reviving his solo show, “Springsteen on Broadway,” later this month. To get a seat, all audience members will need to prove they’re fully vaccinated, according to Jujamcyn Theaters, whose St. James Theater will host the revival.

“I loved doing ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway,” Springsteen said in a statement.

It’ll be one of the first productions to play the Great White Way since the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered all performances and left theaters empty more than a year ago. Many shows that have already announced reopening dates are slated for late summer or early fall.

“Springsteen on Broadway” originally played 236 performances in 2017 and 2018, scoring Springsteen a Special Tony Award. In it, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer sprinkles in stories about his life between songs, taken from his 2016 autobiography “Born to Run.”