Bryce Mitchell Explains Stance on Russia-Ukraine Conflict with Tucker Carlson





MMA Inspired

Mar 8, 2022 • A few days after media day for UFC 272, Bryce Mitchell’s response about his opinion on the Russia-Ukraine conflict when viral on Twitter, and other social media. When asked about the conflict by a media member, Mitchell said that he does not fully understand why the war is happening in Ukraine, but made it clear that he does not think American should die in a foreign wars due to the corrupt nature of government and the wars they cause. But he said if that if America is invaded he will undoubtedly stand firm and die proudly fighting in Arkansas.