Posted: June 14, 2022 Categories: Videos Bullied kid fights back CBS Mar 16, 2011 • An Australia boy is an Internet hero after an online video shows him fighting back against a bully. Jeff Glor reports.
One thought on “Bullied kid fights back”
Hero. Plain and simple. And did you see that kids ankle get pounded on the cement? I bet it’s broken.
But a follow up said, “Both were suspended.” But of course!! The school will probably say something like, “Well son, you should have come to us with your concerns and should not have fought back. We are a non-violent school.” Ha, something like that. They teach advanced wimpishness. A real school would be teaching selfdefence, but there are no more “real schools,” are there? Oh yeah, there’s real life.
