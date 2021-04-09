Business licences suspended for Vancouver restaurants that defied COVID-19 health orders





Apr 5, 2021

The City of Vancouver confirms it has suspended the business licences of two Vancouver restaurants for failing to comply with B.C.’s COVID-19 provincial health orders.

Suspension letters and Vancouver Coastal Health closure orders were posted on the front doors of Gusto’s restaurant and Corduroy Lounge.

Video posted to Facebook on Saturday showed what appeared to be staff with Vancouver Coastal Health attending to speak with Corduroy owner Rebecca Matthews.

In the video, Matthews, who is unmasked and has an infant strapped to her chest, tells the inspectors she does not recognize their jurisdiction and that they are trespassing.

Diners at the packed restaurant then join in a chant of “Get out! Get out!” prompting the health officials to leave to cheers from the crowd.

B.C. banned indoor dining for three weeks last Monday, as a part of a “circuit breaker” meant to curb the third wave of COVID-19 infection.