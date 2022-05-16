Buttigieg says Biden administration working to end baby formula shortage


Face the Nation
May 15, 2022Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the Biden administration is working to ramp up production of baby formula, and stressed that a major plant needs to get back up and running safely.

2 thoughts on “Buttigieg says Biden administration working to end baby formula shortage

  1. Re: “The government doesn’t make baby formula.”

    Go ahead, congratulate yourself on what a grand job you’re doing for the people. Oh how quickly you let the corrupt system off the hook. Gotta keep the false power-structure in place, no matter what. Gotta make sure it is seen in the proper light. All this, while people starve!!!!!!!!!

    .

    Reply

    1. Oh, you can feel him lusting after gun-control.

      And he’s so happy about imports supplying our needs.

      And she says gas average is now $445.00 a gallon. He doesn’t correct her. Good actors always assure the show goes on.

      .

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*