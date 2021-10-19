It was 1946 and this lost educational film on despotism was required curriculum at every high school in America.
The associated test, 11 pages quizzed students on the concepts.
By 1967, this film was removed from all libraries.
The term despotism has since become unfashionable pic.twitter.com/m72ES9sPmq
— Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) October 18, 2021
Public schools would never show this today.
Here’s another educational gem from yesteryear…
It was 1952 and this educational film was seen by most high school students for a decade.
It taught the concept of inflation.
It championed a war on inflation to less than half a percent.
The film was canceled in 1965.
$1 in 1952 is worth $11.20 in 2021. pic.twitter.com/ep7Blf7hHP
— Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) October 18, 2021
One thought on “By 1967, this film was removed from all libraries…”
Wow, Misty. What a find!! How good it is to remember our roots. Shows us who we were and that we can again be strong and independent. Thank you, and I’ve only watched the first one so far.
.