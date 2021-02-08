By closing my eyes I was able to focus on my muscle memory





Dec 15, 2020

Getting back to basics means digging deep and figuring out every movement, and the reaction the gun has to it.

I stared yard-saleing shells quad loading. By closing my eyes I was able to focus on my muscle memory, and stop the dumpster fire. Sometimes we get worked up, or you start to think ahead to much, looking at the next target versus the task at hand. By truly focusing on what I was doing- boom. Back in track.

No, these aren’t the quickest quad loads, but they are solid. The next steps are opening the eyes and really focus on loading. Then work to the target. Then roll in multitasking of walking and multiple targets. Just like that, baby steps.