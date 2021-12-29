“By Complying with the COVID-19 Guidelines I Would Be Participating in Terrorism” – VA Nurse Sends Out Letter and Compared the Guidelines as an ‘Act of Terrorism’

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

A registered nurse who works for Fayetteville VA Medical Center (VAMC) sent out a letter to explain the reasons for his refusal to comply with the protocols and guidelines set forth by the Veterans Administration.

Jerry Bledsoe told The Gateway Pundit that the reason he sent out the letter is to provide the best care for his brothers and sisters seeking care in the Veterans Administration.

Bledsoe believed that by participating in the COVID-19 protocols mandated by the hospital, he will be intentionally doing harm to those individuals who will be placed in his care, thus preventing him to perform his primary duty of advocating for his patients.

“I am not a social media person and I have no ulterior motives besides providing the best care for my brothers and sisters seeking care in the Veterans Administration. I am sure I will be terminated. No one I have spoken with disagrees with my letter but everyone is scared to lose their job pension and they feel that there is nothing that can be done. So far my “admonishment” has been for refusing a direct order, no concern whatsoever about the side effects I have seen from the vaccinations or my arguments to provide early treatment,” said Jerry Bledsoe.

Based on the definitions of terror, terrorism, and coerce as stated in his letter, Bledsoe believed that by complying with the COVID-19 guidelines he would be participating in terrorism.

“The guidelines set forth, create an environment of fear or terror through faulty PCR testing, withholding of or limiting prophylactic or early treatment, the use of harmful medications for inpatient treatment, and vaccine mandates to compel or coerce the population into taking an experimental vaccination. This is a violation of the Nuremberg Code, and I believe it to be terrorism, ” said Bledsoe.

Here is a copy of his letter:

To Whom It May Concern:

I write this letter to explain the reasoning behind my refusal to comply with the protocols and guidelines set forth by the Veterans Administration in performing my duties as a Registered Nurse as it pertains to coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19). This letter will provide insight to my position, as well as solutions that I believe to be reasonable and appropriate actions. Actions that, I believe and hope you will agree, provide improved patient outcomes and the best possible solution to defeat COVID-19.

As an employee of the Fayetteville VA, I have placed the safety and wellbeing of my patients and coworkers often ahead of my own. In times of active shooters or mental health crisis’s I never questioned doing the right thing to protect those around me and at this time, I feel that my actions are needed to ensure that we do the right thing for our families, patients, and peers.

Merriam-Webster’s definition of terror, terrorism, and coerce are as follows:

#1: Terror (noun):

A state of intense and overwhelming fear. Violence or the threat of violence used as a weapon. A very frightening or terrifying aspect

#2: Terrorism (noun):

The systematic use of terror, especially as a means of coercion

#3: Coerce (transitive verb):

To compel to an act or choice. To achieve by force or threat. To restrain or dominate by force.

Based on the definitions provided above, I believe that by complying with the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the Veteran Administration I would be participating in terrorism. The guidelines set forth, create an environment of fear or terror through faulty PCR testing, withholding of or limiting prophylactic or early treatment, the use of harmful medications for inpatient treatment and vaccine mandates to compel or coerce the population into taking an experimental vaccination. This is a violation of the Nuremburg Code, and I believe it to be terrorism .

I believe that by participating in the COVID-19 protocols, I will be intentionally doing harm to those individuals who will be placed in my care, and it will prevent me from practicing a primary duty of advocating for my patients. It is my belief that by forcing my coworkers and I to participate in the COVID-19 protocols, the Veterans Administration is in direct violation of Title 18 US code 373, Solicitation to commit a crime of violence (The United States Department of Justice, 2020 1081. Overview of Solicitation | JM | Department of Justice).

Hermann Goring, a Nazi war criminal said it best, “You can do this in a Nazi regime, socialist, communist, monarchy or democracy; the only thing a government needs to turn the population into slaves is fear. If you can find something to scare them, you can make them do anything you want.” This is a sentiment that I believe to be true. I believe this is where we are today, at the precipice of a tragedy, and I cannot be a part of it.

I know many Americans are living in a state of confusion and fear, fear from dying of COVID-19, fear of vaccination mandates, fear of dying from the vaccines, fear of losing their jobs/ livelihoods, fear by employers of losing workers and an overall fear of an uncertain future. Many of these Americans work or seek care within the Veterans Administration. In the past, we reacted to fear irrationally, we segregated bathrooms, water fountains, swimming pools, by race out of fear. We imprisoned Japanese Americans during WW2 out of fear, actions towards Jews during the 1930’s out of fear, and many more. Looking back, we can see that this fear was irrational, but to many at the time that fear was very real. Can we not learn from our mistakes in the past? Are we too full of hubris to think that we could be persuaded to let history repeat itself? We read about history and wonder why the people did not stop these atrocities before they occurred. I would ask of anyone who is able to read this to consider what is going on around you at this moment in time as compared to the events leading up to the atrocities in history and what actions could we take to prevent those atrocities from recurring.

We as a people can stop this from happening. Not through violence, hiding or trying to manipulate the system but through civil disobedience. If we were to come together as healthcare workers stop complying with the current COVID-19 guidelines and instead provide accurate information and effective early treatment, would we not be providing the best care to our patients and peers with transparency, honesty, and integrity?

I will not attack the experimental vaccinations, as many believe in the vaccinations and want to be provided with the opportunity to take them. But when have we ever mass vaccinated the entire population of the earth with an experimental vaccine? Many may believe that this would never happen but that is what is taking place now. The President of the United States stated, and I am paraphrasing, that the new normal is for “ everyone ” to be vaccinated.

I do not believe our staff willingly participates in what I believe to be a campaign of fear to influence our patients. I come from an Infantry background with experience in combat. I have been in situations where my soldiers and I were ambushed and taking constant fire from all directions. When first ambushed, it is chaos and soldiers fight with what weapons they have and on reaction based on training and instinct. I believe this is what happened to our medical community with COVID-19. However, just as in an ambush situation, we must gather ourselves to evaluate our situation, and determine the best way to defeat this enemy. At times like this, we need leadership not blind administrators of policy.

Concerns and Solutions

I believe the universal mask-wearing, the PCR test, and the vaccinations are all experimental and cannot be mandated and at this time. The mandates are now being contested through the judicial system. download (fda.gov), CDC 2019 Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel – Instructions for Use (fda.gov), COVID-19 Vaccines | FDA. I believe the current protocols are a failure in preventing infections or transmissions and the primary reason for the protocols is to create an atmosphere of terror for which the only solution given is an experimental vaccine. This is terrorism, coercion to force patients to participate in an experimental treatment, and in direct violation of the Nuremburg Code. The Nuremberg Code (cirp.org).

I believe the mask mandates are ineffective to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 and the reason for the masks is to create an environment of fear (terror) and the only option given (coercion) is an experimental vaccine (terrorism). The COVID-19 virus is believed to be airborne with one of the transmissions being aerosols. I do not believe there is any way of testing the efficacy of masks / or face coverings being worn by staff and patients. Various types of facial coverings are permitted, regardless of medical grade. Social distancing is impossible based on the size of our work environment and patient and employee population, and I can tell you personally I know of no one I work with who universally always wears a mask and practices social distancing while at work.

The PCR test is being misused to create false positives. I have based my opinion on various reasons:

#1 The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) states that the PCR test was not developed using the COVID-19 virus. It was not available at the time of the test. CDC 2019 Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel – Instructions for Use (fda.gov),

#2: The EUA states the PCR test cannot rule out other illnesses being the cause of infection or symptoms. CDC 2019 Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel – Instructions for Use (fda.gov) and

#3:EUA for the PCR test has been recalled but is being allowed to be used until the end of the year (Centers for Disease Control, 2021 Lab Alert: Changes to CDC RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2 Testing). Additionally, I believe the PCR tests are being performed at a higher cycle count than that for which they were designed, which creates false positives. COVID-19 Ct values_YNHH Aug. 2020 abbrev (yale.edu), Again I believe this is to create an atmosphere of fear (terror) for which the only offered solution (coercion) is an experimental vaccine (terrorism).

I believe testing every individual regardless of symptoms, for COVID-19 with the PCR test, provides a false picture of COVID-19 mortality rates. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) states “[COVID-19] Deaths are counted based on the attachment of the Covid-19 ICD code to the patient’s diagnosis list.” COVID-19 Provisional Counts – Weekly Updates by Select Demographic and Geographic Characteristics (cdc.gov). Because these deaths are calculated based on the sole inclusion of the COVID-19 ICD 10 code, and not based on actual cause of death, it is my belief that these death counts are provisional and inflated. I have cared for many patients without symptoms or even suspicions of COVID-19 that tested positive on the PCR test on admission, thus assigning them the COVID-19 ICD code. In these cases, COVID-19 may have nothing to do with the patient’s condition or why they are being admitted or may even be a false positive. However, if the patient were to become deceased, based on the including on the COVID 19 ICD 10 code, the patient will be counted as a Covid 19 death. The CDC’s weekly provisional count shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving COVID-19. COVID-19 Provisional Counts – Weekly Updates by Select Demographic and Geographic Characteristics (cdc.gov) For over 5% ( less than 6% ) of these deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned on the death certificate. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 4.0 additional conditions or causes per death. (Centers for Disease Control, 2021 COVID-19 Provisional Counts – Weekly Updates by Select Demographic and Geographic Characteristics (cdc.gov). It is my belief that the policies surrounding how reporting of COVID-19 cases is conducted are intentionally creating an atmosphere of fear (terror) for which the only solution being offered (coercion) is an experimental vaccine (terrorism).

I do not believe that the vaccines should be mandatory for the patients or employees. Per the CDC, the experimental COVID-19 vaccinations do not prevent infection or transmission of the virus. This may be due to variants or waning durability or just plain failure. Both the CDC and FDA note the experimental vaccinations pose a risk for myocarditis (Long-Term Prognosis of Suspected Myocarditis and Cardiomyopathy Associated with Viral Infection of the Myocardial Tissue: A Meta-Analysis of Cohort Studies – PubMed (nih.gov) ), pericarditis (Myocarditis and Pericarditis After mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination | CDC) blood clotting, neurological damage (SARS‐CoV‐2 vaccines are not free of neurological side effects (nih.gov) ) and death. The American Heart Association warns of heart issues with the MRNA Vaccines Abstract 10712: Mrna COVID Vaccines Dramatically Increase Endothelial Inflammatory Markers and ACS Risk as Measured by the PULS Cardiac Test: a Warning | Circulation (ahajournals.org), , What are the vaccines’ side effects? – Mayo Clinic. These are all concerns as, VAERS notes that the total number of deaths associated with the COVID-19 vaccines in one year is double the number of all other vaccines combined over the last thirty years. VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 12/03/2021 – VAERS Analysis.

To my knowledge, there is not an FDA-approved COVID 19 vaccine available in the US. Through our current administration, our patients and employees are being deceived into believing that these experimental vaccines, only authorized under the EUA are FDA approved. This deception is being contested through our judicial system at this time. It is my belief that we should not lie to our patients or our employees any longer. We should be educating the population on the true risks and benefits associated with this vaccine. According to the CDC, an individual is not “generally considered fully vaccinated” until two weeks after second MRNA shot, or first J&J shot. I can only the assume that those who died before the two-week post injection period were not counted as vaccination deaths. I do not know of any other medication that is injected into the body where possible side effects are not taken into consideration until two weeks after the injection. In my opinion, the experimental vaccinations are not safe or effective. The current vaccinations are still experimental, meaning the safety and effectiveness are continuing to be evaluated. Additionally, the vaccination mandate refuses to recognize any sort of natural immunity. A study from Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries, seems to present natural immunity as more effective and more durable than the experimental vaccination. Comparing SARS-CoV-2 natural immunity to vaccine-induced immunity: reinfections versus breakthrough infections | medRxiv. Supporting natural immunity, the CDC has also admitted through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests that they have no documentation of an unvaccinated person spreading COVID-19 to others, after contracting COVID-19 once, recovering and then becoming reinfected. FOIA: CDC Admits No Record of Unvaccinated Person Spreading COVID After Recovering from COVID – SWFI (swfinstitute.org)

I believe that medications and treatment options for the prevention and early treatment of COVID-19 exist beyond the vaccine or remdesivir. As noted, remdesivir, a touted treatment option, has shown not to be as efficacious as once thought. Remdesivir in the COVID-19 Pandemic: An Analysis of Spontaneous Reports in VigiBase During 2020 – PubMed (nih.gov) Why Remdesivir Failed: Preclinical Assumptions Overestimate the Clinical Efficacy of Remdesivir for COVID-19 and Ebola – PubMed (nih.gov). I believe that options for prevention and early treatment are knowingly being withheld from the population. It is common practice physicians to use off-label medications with the consent of the patients. I believe that our patients should be offered various treatment options for the management and prevention of COVID 19 to include the encouragement of a healthy immune system through the use of Vitamin D, C and Zinc, the increased use of monoclonal antibodies, as well as medications such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. I believe these are knowingly being withheld from the population. These treatment protocols and prophylaxis are being successfully used by physicians nationwide HOME – AAPS | Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (aapsonline.org), Home | America’s Frontline Doctors (americasfrontlinedoctors.org), Dr Peter McCullough Early Treatment Protocol (onedaymd.com), Dr. Vladimir Zelenko MD and the Attorney Generals of some states are ensuring patients have a right to these medications. One letter regarding such is included hereafter. 21-017_0.pdf (nebraska.gov). I believe that by withholding additional treatment options from the community, an atmosphere of fear (terror) is being created, to coerce the population into taking an experimental vaccination (terrorism).

If COVID-19 is the devastating pandemic that we are to believe it is, would it not be in the best interest for everyone, to prevent overwhelming of hospitals and possible death, by utilizing every treatment and prophylaxis option there is? Is it sane to only allow one treatment/prophylaxis option and continue to use that only modality, even when the death toll continues to rise? In the Emergency Department, a patient that is treated with an antibiotic, may return if the infection continues. In this situation, is it best practice to keep prescribing the same antibiotic until the patient requires hospitalization or is it more effective to implement adjunct therapy or a more aggressive treatment? Many patients return to the Emergency Department when their condition does not improve. The physician re-evaluates the previous treatment plan, and many times changes the antibiotic or treatment plan to ensure better patient outcomes. If utilizing off-label treatment options are used widely in medical practice, why are we not doing the same with COVID-19?

I believe there is an answer to how we can resolve much of this fear and provide the best outcome for our workers and patients.

#1: Stop asymptomatic testing and universally wearing of masks. Asymptomatic spreading of this virus is at most extremely rare. Asymptomatic testing and universally wearing of masks spreads fear.

#2: Provide accurate information on prophylactic and early treatment of patients to include off label medications and treatments options, and with informed consent provide those people the desired treatments.

#3: Provide accurate information on the vaccinations including current information on deaths and adverse reactions and with informed consent the vaccine to those who wish the opportunity to take it.

#4: Stop the vaccine mandates. This is immoral and unlawful, and I dare say those who go along with the mandates will be held accountable.

#5: Reevaluate our definition of death with COVID-19 and death by COVID-19 and distribute this information.

If frontline workers in healthcare and emergency medical services came together, refused to comply with the current COVID – 19 guidelines and implemented the five changes listed above we could change the direction of our current situation and have a better chance to defeat COVID-19.

I understand that data is rapidly changing, and the availability of information is sometimes overwhelming. I tried to provide concise amounts of references as to not clutter the point that I am trying to make. If anyone would like to contact me, I can be reached by email at bledsoejerry@gmail.com with back up email bledsoejerry@protonmail.com.

Patient advocacy is an integral part of the nursing profession, and one that I have practice through my 20 years of nursing. My personal actions are not only to ensure that safety and transparency are provided to our patients, but to our peers as well. It is my hopes that this letter can serve as a call to action for every person, not only to evaluate the current environment and their participation in current COVID practices, but to re-evaluate practices and policies that will provide the best possible outcomes to the Covid 19 crisis. We could make change if we come together and demand better practices and implement these changes. We have the power as the people.

Sincerely,

Jerry Bledsoe RN