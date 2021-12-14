CA Commies resume mask mandate statewide

On December 13 The CDPH (California Dept. Of Public Health) updated their “Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings” for “All Californians.” It “Adds requirement for universal masking indoors statewide December 15, 2021, through January 15, 2022.”

Interesting that they added this new caviat, “No person can be prevented from wearing a mask as a condition of participation in an activity or entry into a business.”

That seems to be specifically targeting Basillico’s Pasta e Vino Italian restaurant in Huntington Beach & its’ owner Tony Roman, a great guy who has been bold in defying all these fraudulent mask & vax orders from the start and whom banned masks from his restaurant. Their food is very delicious by the way, and the clientelle is great. 🍝🍕🧆🍻🍧🇮🇹 https://www.basilicospastavino.com

As always, (and as always illegally ignored by most businesses) California includes several

“Exemptions to masks requirements.” The guidance states “The following individuals are exempt from wearing masks at all times,” including those under age 2, the hearing impaired, “persons for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to the person related to their work,” and ❗ “Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a mask. This includes persons with a medical condition for whom wearing a mask could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a mask without assistance.”

Notice this stupid L.A. Times article about the mask mandate also claims that there’s a nurse shortage because nurses resent the anti-vax sentiment, when in reality the wall street journal admitted the very same day that hospitals are dropping the vax mandate & admit it’s the mandate itself that’s causing the labor shortage.

✅ California orders statewide mask requirement starting Wednesday amid rising COVID-19 cases https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-12-13/california-orders-statewide-mask-order-starting-wednesday “A number of healthcare workers have decided to leave the workforce, exhausted by the ongoing pandemic and disillusioned by ongoing anti-vaccination sentiment.” 🙄 ✅ WSJ: Some Hospitals Drop Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates to Ease Labor Shortages https://www.wsj.com/articles/some-hospitals-drop-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-to-ease-labor-shortages-11639396806 Excerpt: “Hospital operators such as AdventHealth are dropping their Covid-19 vaccine mandates as labor shortages persist. …Labor costs in the industry have soared, and hospitals struggled to retain enough nurses, technicians and even janitors to handle higher hospitalizations…” ✅

Guidance For the Use of Masks

Background

The COVID-19 vaccines remain effective in preventing serious disease, hospitalization, and death from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Unvaccinated persons are more likely to get infected and spread the virus which is transmitted through the air and concentrates indoors. To ensure that we collectively protect the health and well-being of all Californians; keep schools open for in-person instruction; and allow California’s economy to remain open and thrive, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public settings, irrespective of vaccine status, for the next four weeks (December 15, 2021 through January 15, 2022)…