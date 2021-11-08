Cal. Gov. Gavin Newsom Appears to be Suffering From a Bad Reaction to Covid 19 Booster

Santa Monica Observer – by Samuel Alioto

A week after abruptly canceling plans to attend the United Nations climate summit in Scotland, California Gov. Gavin has receded from public view to deal with unspecific “family obligations,” reports the AP.

When the surprising announcement was made Oct. 29, his office said Newsom planned to participate virtually in the conference this week. But he did not. Spokesperson Erin Mellon now says he will appear virtually next week, said the AP.

Newsom’s last public appearance was Oct. 27, when he received a coronavirus booster shot. His office did not respond to questions Friday about what the governor has been doing this week.

The CDC’s website says that side effects to Covid boosters, are often more intense than side effects on the first go around. “Side effects after your second shot may be more intense than the ones you experienced after your first shot. These side effects are normal signs that your body is building protection and should go away within a few days,” writes the CDC.