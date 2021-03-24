California Approves Prayer in School … So Long as it is Anti-Christian

The Great Recession

The state’s new ‘Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum’ extends the left’s cultural dominance of California’s public education system, and seeks to destroy the ‘Christianity, capitalism and racism’ white settlers brought to America.

The Department of Education in California – where else? – has approved a 900-page “Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum” designed to “decolonize” America. The program aims to right the supposed wrongs of the imperial Christianity that swept the Americas clean of their indigenous religions. The curriculum’s core promise is that it will help root out Christianity, and the capitalism and racism that apparently came with it.

To empower children as forces for ending such white colonialist hangovers, pupils are being instructed to pray in chants each day to Aztec gods that formerly sacrificed (and sometimes ate parts of) children and their parents. The curriculum instructs the pupils to invoke these gods to empower themselves as “social warriors”.

Read the rest here: https://thegreatrecession.info/blog/california-approves-prayer-in-school-so-long-as-it-is-antichristian/