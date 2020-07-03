California Business, Retail, Churches, Gyms “may not exclude any member of the public for not wearing a face covering”

Following are excerpts from the state of California official documents dated July 1, 2020 and July 2, 2020 for places of worship, retail, and gyms. Links to the original PDF files are included.

“Businesses that are open to the public should be cognizant of the exemptions to wearing face coverings in the CDPH Face Covering Guidance and may not exclude any member of the public for not wearing a face covering if that person is complying with the guidance. Businesses will need to develop policies for handling these exemptions among customers, clients, visitors, and workers.”

https://files.covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-places-of-worship.pdf

COVID-19 INDUSTRY GUIDANCE: Places of Worship and Providers of Religious Services and Cultural Ceremonies July 1, 2020 covid19.ca.gov

Excerpts on exemptions from ‘COVID-19 INDUSTRY GUIDANCE: Retail’ dated 7/2/2020 (the word ‘exemption’ cited 7 times)

Page 3

Complete details, including all requirements and exemptions to these rules, can be found in the guidance. Face coverings are strongly encouraged in other circumstances, and employers can implement additional face covering requirements in fulfilling their obligation to provide workers with a safe and healthful workplace. Employers should provide face coverings to workers or reimburse workers for the reasonable cost of obtaining them.

Employers should develop an accommodation policy for any worker who meets one of the exemptions from wearing a face covering. If a worker who would otherwise be required to wear a face covering because of frequent contact with others cannot wear one due to a medical condition, they should be provided with a non-restrictive alternative, such as a face shield with a drape attached to the bottom edge, if feasible, and if the medical condition permits it.

Businesses that are open to the public should be cognizant of the exemptions to wearing face coverings in the CDPH Face Covering Guidance and may not exclude any member of the public for not wearing a face covering if that person is complying with the guidance. Businesses will need to develop policies for handling these exemptions among customers, clients, visitors, and workers.

Page 5:

Workplace Specific Plan

• Establish a written, workplace-specific COVID-19 prevention plan at every location, perform a comprehensive risk assessment of all work areas and work tasks, and designate a person at each establishment to implement the plan.

• Incorporate the CDPH Face Covering Guidance into the Workplace Specific Plan and include a policy for handling exemptions.

Page 5-6

Information contained in the CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings, which mandates the circumstances in which face coverings must be worn and the exemptions, as well as any policies, work rules, and practices the employer has adopted to ensure the use of face coverings. Training should also include the employer’s policies on how people who are exempted from wearing a face covering will be handled.

https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-retail.pdf

Excerpts from ‘COVID-19 INDUSTRY GUIDANCE: Fitness Facilities’ dated 7/1/20:

https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-fitness.pdf

Page 4/16:

Businesses that are open to the public should be cognizant of the exemptions to wearing face coverings in the CDPH Face Covering Guidance and may not exclude any member of the public for not wearing a face covering if that person is complying with the guidance. Businesses will need to develop policies for handling these exemptions among customers, clients, visitors, and workers.

Page 6-7

Information contained in the CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings, which mandates the circumstances in which face coverings must be worn and the exemptions, as well as any policies, work rules, and practices the employer has adopted to ensure the use of face coverings. Training should also include the employer’s policies on how people who are exempted from wearing a face covering will be handled.

page 5 Workplace Specific Plan • Establish a written, workplace-specific COVID-19 prevention plan at every facility, perform a comprehensive risk assessment of all work areas and work tasks, and designate a person at each facility to implement the plan.

• Incorporate the CDPH Face Covering Guidance into the Workplace Specific Plan and include a policy for handling exemptions.

page 7-8

The CDPH guidance exempts workers and patrons from wearing face coverings while engaged in exercise outdoors, as long as they are able to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others.

