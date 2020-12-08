California City Requires All Guns Be Locked or Disabled in Home

The Dublin, California, City Council passed an ordinance last week requiring all guns inside homes to either be locked in a storage device or disabled with a trigger lock.

The Pleasanton Weekly reports that, while California already has gun storage requirements in homes where children are present, the Dublin ordinance will apply whether there are children in the home or not.

Designated as Chapter 5.89 to Title 5, the ordinance says, “No person shall keep a firearm within any residence unless the firearm is stored in a locked container or disabled with a trigger lock.”

Dublin city council member Shawn Kumagai claims the ordinance “will state clearly to our community that we embrace a culture of gun safety.” He added, “Safe gun storage helps to prevent unintentional and intentional injury and death of minors, helps prevent gun suicide, and deters gun theft.”

Councilmember Melissa Hernandez also spoke in support of the ordinance, but neither she nor Kumagai explained how Dublin residents are supposed to use guns to defend their home if said guns are locked up or disabled when home intruders strike.

Bearing Arms’ Cam Edwards predicts that “law-abiding citizens who secure their guns in accordance with the law won’t be able to access those firearms in an emergency, thus making them and their families less safe.”

