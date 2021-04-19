California Civil Rights Attorney Calls for Immediate Resignation of County Health Officer and School Board Superintendent for Planning to Vaccinate Children without Parental Consent

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

California civil rights attorney Leigh Dundas is making waves again in Orange County, California, where she recently called for the resignation of Orange County Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau and Orange County Superintendent of Schools Al Mijares for allegedly meeting and discussing how to remove parental consent to experimental COVID “vaccines” for school children, and turn schools into COVID-19 “vaccination centers.”

Last year, Attorney Dundas publicly criticized then Orange County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick for her policies on mandatory masks in the county, and it led to Dr. Quick’s resignation. Her replacement, Dr. Clayton Chau, is now under public scrutiny from Attorney Dundas for suggesting that children should be vaccinated with the experimental COVID shots without parental consent.

Attorney Leigh Dundas expressed her displeasure at this meeting at a public forum last week, and issued strict warnings to Orange County Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau and Orange County Superintendent of Schools Al Mijares during a 3.5 minute rant.

Listen to her warning. This is from our Rumble Channel, and it is also on our Bitchute channel.

