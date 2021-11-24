California County Imposes Indoor Mask Mandate That Includes ‘Private Homes’

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

A California county on Monday imposed an indoor mask mandate that includes ‘private homes’ – just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Santa Cruz County announced a new mask mandate is now in effect for all indoor settings, including private settlings like a home.

How will this be enforced? Will the Gestapo break down doors with battering rams?

“An indoor mask mandate is now in effect in Santa Cruz County and it covers private settings like a home. If you are getting together with others who don’t live in the same household the county says you should mask up regardless of vaccination status. Businesses are also required to follow the guidelines. You can take off your mask when eating or drinking,” – KGO reported.

An indoor mask mandate is now in effect in Santa Cruz County and it covers private settings like a home. https://t.co/WVNohft7wC pic.twitter.com/PhAo1Fpr9y — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) November 23, 2021

