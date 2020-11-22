California Curfew Protests Huntington Beach Covid-19





Nov 22, 2020

Dozens of MAGA Trump supporters gathered in Southern California for a late-night “Curfew Breakers” protest against the new curfew imposed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, video shows. Under the restrictions, people are only allowed to leave if they are responding to an emergency, shopping for groceries, picking up takeout or walking their dogs. Saturday’s demonstration had been billed as a “Curfew Breakers” protest that invited people to join a “clear act of defiance against [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom’s stay-at-home order.” Alarge crowd of people gathered in Huntington Beach to protest California’s statewide curfew after it went into effect on Saturday night. The latest restrictions to combat a surge in coronavirus cases require the vast majority of Californians to stay at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. unless they are going out for essential work, responding to an emergency, shopping for groceries, picking up takeout or walking their dog. The curfew applies to 41 of California’s 58 counties which remain in the purple tier—the most restrictive of the four tiers that permit various stages of economic reopening.