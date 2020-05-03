California Doctor Censored on YouTube Not Backing Down

Dr. Dan Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi are two doctors from Bakersfield, California that Health Impact News featured in an article last month, and their interview with the local media there went viral, and so YouTube banned them because they contradicted the World Health Organization’s narrative on COVID-19. See:

California ER Physicians: Sheltering in Place Does More Harm than Good – Lowers Our Immune System

Dr. Erickson was interviewed by Del Bigtree of The Highwire and made it clear he is not backing down.

