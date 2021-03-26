California Foster Parents Being Asked to Take in “26 or more” Migrant Children from the Border – “I Consider it Human Trafficking”

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

The mass sex trafficking of children into the United States is now happening in the open in full view of the public, and no one seems to have the will or power to step in and stop it.

One has to wonder if the United States has now become the most morally degenerate country on the face of the earth?

Yesterday, the Daily Mail interviewed California foster parents Travis and Sharla Kall, and they said that the Community Care Licensing Division (CCLD) of California’s Department of Social Services that oversees foster home and care licensing, had asked them to take in “26 or more” children being housed at the U.S. Mexican border, where tens of thousands of migrant children who came across the border without their parents are being held.

The Kalls also stated that other foster care parents in the state received the same request.

California foster parents are being asked to care for a staggering 26 or more unaccompanied migrant children per household, DailyMail.com can reveal. On March 12, foster parents Travis, 45, and Sharla Kall received a voicemail amid the crisis at the Mexico border. ‘This is an emergency message, please respond to this urgent message from the Community Care Licensing Division (CCLD),’ the voicemail obtained by DailyMail.com said. ‘CCLD would like to know how many available beds you have to serve additional youth.’ CCLD is a division of California’s Department of Social Services that oversees foster home and care licensing. The couple received an email with the same urgent message, containing links for them to communicate how many available beds they have – ranging from zero to ’26 +.’ ‘Usually the maximum amount of children you are allowed to foster at any one time is six,’ said Travis, who currently fosters two four-month-old twins with his wife, while also caring for their biological twins, aged six. ‘We called our case worker and she told us that everyone was calling her because they had got that same call,’ said the small automotive business owner from Orange, California. ‘She said there was a big influx of children coming in, but she didn’t know where from,’ he added. The couple reached out to a friend who is fostering through a different agency and were told that she had received the same call. The friend also told them her agency confirmed via email that the children were coming from the border. ‘As many of you are already aware, CCLD has been sending automated emails and phone calls asking you about available beds to serve additional youth,’ the email read. ‘They are trying to address the needs of a record number of unaccompanied children who are arriving from Central America who are escaping impossible situations such as poverty, violence and natural disasters,’ it adds. The couple were shocked that the request was being made. ‘At any given point in time there are 30,000 plus children in the L.A. County foster care system alone,’ Sharla said. ‘So to ask us already certified foster parents to take on children from another country when we can barely take care of our own foster crisis doesn’t seem beneficial to either side because either way someone loses a bed,’ she added. Travis, who along with his wife runs a non-profit fighting against human trafficking, believes this is just the tip of a sinister iceberg. ‘I consider it human trafficking,’ he said. ‘It’s not the burden of taking kids in because we have the heart for it, but these are kids that were taken from the border for a money scheme and now they’re going to use us resource parents to take care of them.’

Of course, as we have documented here at Health Impact News for years now, the foster care system in the U.S. has been trafficking children for decades now, and it has been documented that it is the “pipeline” to child sex trafficking. See:

I would imagine that the Kalls are only just now calling it “human trafficking” because of the sheer numbers involved, and the fact that this is being done in the open, in full view of the public, and the foster care system cannot possibly process all of the children streaming across the border.

But the publicly available information clearly shows these children are being sexually trafficked into the U.S.

Corporate media Fox News has even documented the fact that these traffickers are being operated by criminal organizations and that they make up to $14 MILLION a day doing so, being paid, no doubt, out of the TRILLION dollar stimulus programs that have recently been passed.

Criminal organizations trafficking women, children, families and single adults over the U.S.-Mexico border earned as much as $14 million a day in February, according to border patrol sources. “Trafficking is a multibillion-dollar industry,” said former Tucson Border Patrol Chief Roy Villareal, who retired in December after 30 years with the agency. “A lot of these vulnerable populations use their life savings. Some are essentially indentured servants and they’re working off this debt for a long period of time. In other cases, some of these migrants are asked to transport narcotics or some form of crime to work off a different part of their debt.” The human smuggling windfall comes as U.S. taxpayer costs for the border crisis continue to spike, topping $5 million a day, based on 2019 figures provided by Health and Human Services that put daily “influx” shelter costs at $800 per migrant. Additionally, last week the Biden administration awarded a $86 million contract for hotel rooms to hold 1,200 migrant families as the crisis exceeds ICE holding capacity. Additional costs will include overtime and hotel costs for the hundreds of agents reassigned to Texas from other areas. For context, in 2019 Congress appropriated an extra $4.6 billion to handle a similar migrant surge. In 2014, Congress gave President Obama an extra $2.7 billion to deal with his border crisis.

Known child sex offenders are being arrested at the border.

Customs and Border Protection officials arrested a Mexican national with a history of child sex crimes attempting to cross the U.S. border. “The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station encountered a man who illegally entered the United States 22 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry,” a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) press release notes. The individual turned out to be a 28-year-old Mexican national previously convicted on May 29th, 2012 for sex with a minor in Santa Maria, California. He was sentenced to one year in prison and five years’ probation for his sex crime. (Source: National Pulse)

Government contracts for large sums of money to transport and house these children are being awarded to private companies with a history of child sex trafficking, as we have already reported here at Health Impact News.

In its effort to house child migrants as they pass through various agencies’ custody on their way to placement in the U.S., the federal government is likely to turn to an all-too-familiar resource: Private companies that operate custodial facilities which straddle the line between shelters and detention centers. Even as scrutiny fell on decisions like the one to reopen a controversial emergency “influx shelter” in Texas, less attention has been paid to the for-profit security firms that are being charged with caring for some of these children. At least three companies that have taken on past roles in immigration detention or enforcement, including one with a history of operating holding centers for children, are poised to vie for multimillion-dollar contracts to operate, staff, and do logistical work for the administration’s efforts to process and place migrant children. The trio of companies — Caliburn International, the British security company Serco Group, and Pacific Architects and Engineers — have already posted job listings related to a contract to operate a child-detention center in Homestead, Florida, with a checkered history of abuse. Caliburn, which already holds contracts for child-detention centers, and Serco were among the sponsors of a government-run session to inform private-detention firms about the bidding process on the Homestead facility. Critics of harsh immigration policies and the private detention industry are watching with a wary eye, noting that two of the firms poised to bid for contracts have poor track records with accountability and abuse in migrant detention. TWO COMPANIES POISED to try for roles related to the Homestead facility have checkered histories in immigrant detention. One of them, Serco, has not contracted to do immigration detention in the U.S., though in 2015, the company pitched itself to members of Congress with family detention in mind. (Serco was awarded a $1.25 billion federal contract in 2013 to help institute online exchanges for the Affordable Care Act.) In the U.K. and Australia, however, the company faced allegations of sexual assaults by its employees against female detainees in their custody. After a parliamentary investigation, Serco apologized and revealed that it had dismissed 10 of its employees. In the U.K., the company’s prison contracts were also reviewed in 2013 amid allegations that it was charging the government for services it was not providing. The company was fined 23 million pounds, or over $30 million, and no criminal charges were brought against it. Caliburn and its subsidiary Comprehensive Health Services previously faced allegations of sexual assault against children at the Homestead facility. After it was shuttered in 2019, a report revealed that there were four separate child sex abuse claims, resulting in the firing of one employee and the resignation of two others. The investigation, conducted by the Administration for Children and Families, also found that Caliburn did not run child-abuse background checks for their employees. A damning 2019 Amnesty International report on Homestead found that the “temporary influx” designation enabled the facility “to evade US legal requirements for unaccompanied children that apply to permanent ORR shelters” — referring to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement, which operates a network of shelters and residential centers for immigrant youth. The Amnesty report described the facility as “a highly restrictive setting where children are required to wear bar codes, are provided with insufficient language services, inappropriate remote case management services, potentially inadequate educational services and an inadequate system to report allegations of sexual abuse.” (In response to the Amnesty report, Caliburn CEO Jim Van Dusen said that “all staff members at Homestead pass FBI fingerprint background checks, which highlight relevant information needed to ensure safety,” though he did not directly address the sexual abuse allegations.)

Bob Bishop, writing for The Gateway Pundit, reports how $BILLIONS in government funding are given to these private non-profits who process UACs with little to no oversight, and that they clearly work together with the drug cartels in Mexico and Latin America.

The Human & Health Services is providing billions in grants to nonprofits to accommodate the asylum scam. The nonprofits that provide the services enjoy substantial profit margins due to poor administration and lack of oversight by HHS., resulting in hundreds of millions in waste, fraud, and abuse by nonprofits. According to HHS grant statistics for the Unaccompanied Alien Children Program (UAC), an Obama Administration creation, has spent over $9.7 billion since 2008. Approximately 407,000 adolescents received services or a $23,800 amount per referral. In 2020, approximately 85% of unaccompanied minors were from Central American countries, with 68% male. It is doubtful that any youth walked almost 1,500 miles (75 days nonstop at 20 miles per day) to arrive at the U.S. border. The illegal entry is human trafficking funded by clandestine organizations and cartel-supported.

Because these are private companies, reporters are not allowed inside their facilities to see the conditions of where these children and migrants are being housed, although some photos and videos have surfaced from whistleblowers on the inside.

Welcome to the new America! Land of opportunities to build wealth, if you are involved in the very lucrative business of buying and selling children.

And the news is spreading fast that there is money, big money, to be made in the U.S. by bringing children across the border, as the cartels and traffickers are currently arranging to bring in millions from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and other destinations.

If you want to see the depths of evil and horror that this business involves, if you can handle it, watch Patryk Vega’s documentary, “Eyes of the Devil.”

And keep your eyes on Arizona, a border state and worldwide hub for child sex trafficking.

And Texas, another border state, is not much better, as a federal judge in Texas has previously ruled that the State foster care system needs to be abolished and replaced, because it is unconstitutional:

Texas’s PMC (Permanent Managing Conservatorship) children have been shuttled throughout a system where rape, abuse, psychotropic medication, and instability are the norm. (Source.)

And yet to date, as far as I know, Texas has still not complied with this judge’s order, so physical and sexual abuse in the foster care system in Texas is still “the norm.” See:

