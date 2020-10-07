California Gov. Gavin Newsom is ridiculed after urging diners to wear their masks in between bites

Daily Mail

California governor Gavin Newsom has been ridiculed online after urging diners to wear their masks in between bites.

The Democratic governor’s office tweeted on October 3: ‘Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy.’

Three cartoon images then showed a diner in their mask at a table before a second picture of the person eating without a mask. In the third image the diner was back in their face covering.

But the post also warned: ‘Minimize the number of times you take your mask off.’

Journalist Matthew Fuhrman tweeted: ‘I’m very confused by this tweet. The image suggests you should only take your mask off once when you begin a meal but the text suggests you should put it back on between bites.

Adam Pilder added: ‘This has got to be the most ridiculous statement I have ever heard.’

Pamela Seley wrote: ‘Not only do I live in a state with the highest taxes in the country, it’s confirmed, I live in the dumbest state.’

Diners in the state are able to enjoy limited indoor dining. San Francisco allowed indoor dining limited to 25 per cent capacity from last Wednesday.

The message sparked ridicule from a number of California residents

In September Newsom had a flu jab during a live press conference to urge people to get vaccinated to prevent a ‘twindemic’ of influenza and Covid-19 this winter.

California saw its worst day of the pandemic on July 21 when the state piled up 12,807 new infections at the height of the second wave.

The state saw a record 219 deaths on July 31, but that figure has since fallen to an average of around 80 per day.

California has seen more than 820,000 positive cases of the virus; it has a death toll of 16,149.

