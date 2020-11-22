California Governor Orders Everyone Except Hollywood to Stay at Home

CNS News – by Melanie Arter

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered a limited stay-at-home order that requires “generally that non-essential work, movement and gatherings stop between 10 PM and 5 AM in counties in the purple tier.”

However, among those who are exempted from the order are those who work in the entertainment field.

The stay-at-home order applies to every county in Southern California and affects 94 percent of the state’s population, except for people who work in the entertainment industry, Deadline reports.

The governor’s office told Deadline on Thursday that it doesn’t apply to entertainment industry workers, who are considered essential workers according to Newsom’s original stay-at-home order from March.

Under the Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and Sheltering facilities and services section detailing who is considered an essential worker, it says: “Workers supporting the entertainment industries, studios, and other related establishments, provided they follow covid-19 public health guidance around physical distancing.”

CNS News