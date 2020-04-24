California, the nation’s most populous state, recorded its deadliest day yet in the pandemic, with 115 fatalities in the 24 hours from Wednesday to Thursday.
But the news came as some businesses defied lockdowns to reopen so workers could pay their bills.
The death toll in the state now stands at 1,469 with at least 37,369 confirmed cases, Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday.
He said: ‘It’s a reminder we’re not out of the woods yet. I know there’s a deep desire, people are making calls on an hourly basis, saying it’s time to open back up — consider the deadliest day in the state of California the last 24 hours.
Read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8252131/California-marks-deadliest-day-pandemic-115-deaths-24-hours.html
2 thoughts on “California hair salons and barber shops defy lockdowns and reopen so they can pay the bills”
Normal attrition obviously. Yes, people die, have been for millions of fkg years.
8000 Americans die normally every day in America, who ever is doing the “scare you” math, is the same SOB who does the unemployment math, same bullshit different day.
AGAIN 8000 A DAY IS NORMAL ATTRITION IN THE US. DONT BE FOOLED BY THIS THREE CARD MONTE MATH.
Look at it this way –
DONALD TRUMP LOOSES 150 HAIR FOLICALS EVERY DAY. YET HE STILL MANAGES TO COVER IT UP BY COSMETIC DENTISTRY, HIS PERFECTLY WHITE TEETH TAKES YOUR EYES OFF THE TOP OF HIS HEAD.
