California hair salons and barber shops defy lockdowns and reopen so they can pay the bills

Daily Mail

California, the nation’s most populous state, recorded its deadliest day yet in the pandemic, with 115 fatalities in the 24 hours from Wednesday to Thursday.

But the news came as some businesses defied lockdowns to reopen so workers could pay their bills.

The death toll in the state now stands at 1,469 with at least 37,369 confirmed cases, Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday.

He said: ‘It’s a reminder we’re not out of the woods yet. I know there’s a deep desire, people are making calls on an hourly basis, saying it’s time to open back up — consider the deadliest day in the state of California the last 24 hours.

