California Lawmaker Tests Positive After “Mask to mask” exposure to COVID-19″

California State Assemblymember Autumn Burke, who represents District 62 in Los Angeles, has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday July 6, at 11:26am, Burke tweeted “On July 3rd I received a call from the Assembly Human Resources Department that I had a “mask to mask” exposure to COVID-19 on June 26th. I was tested on the morning of July 4th and received my results in the evening that I had tested positive for the coronavirus. Currently, my daughter and I have no symptoms, but will be remaining in quarantine until released by a doctor. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes. We are fine, but it is of the utmost importance that everyone stay safe, be healthy & remain vigilant.”

She is the daughter of former U.S. Congresswoman and Los Angeles politician Yvonne Brathwaite Burke. Her website is AutumnRBurke.com.

One thought on “California Lawmaker Tests Positive After “Mask to mask” exposure to COVID-19″

  1. Ok, How can an N95 , which is designed to filter as small as .300 microns , supposed to filter out the Corona Virus this is more then twice as small at .125 microns ?
    People are fukin sheep !
    Stop believing in a Government thats been doing nothing but killin us and lying to us for your entire life!

