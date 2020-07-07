California Lawmaker Tests Positive After “Mask to mask” exposure to COVID-19″

California State Assemblymember Autumn Burke, who represents District 62 in Los Angeles, has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday July 6, at 11:26am, Burke tweeted “On July 3rd I received a call from the Assembly Human Resources Department that I had a “mask to mask” exposure to COVID-19 on June 26th. I was tested on the morning of July 4th and received my results in the evening that I had tested positive for the coronavirus. Currently, my daughter and I have no symptoms, but will be remaining in quarantine until released by a doctor. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes. We are fine, but it is of the utmost importance that everyone stay safe, be healthy & remain vigilant.”

She is the daughter of former U.S. Congresswoman and Los Angeles politician Yvonne Brathwaite Burke. Her website is AutumnRBurke.com.

