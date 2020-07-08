California police detail chaotic arrest in shooting that led boy, 15, to hide in wilderness for 30 hours

Fox News

The California gunman whom a 15-year-old boy spent more than 30 hours hiding from in the Tahoe National Forest after he allegedly shot and killed his father was taken into custody after trying to run over two wildlife officers, investigators say.

John Thomas Conway, of Oroville, eventually was arrested on the Fourth of July following an officer-involved shooting and K-9 deployment, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

“Even though the juvenile… spent the night alone in the forest, he was in good physical condition and did not require medical attention,” it said in a statement. “After giving him some food and water, officers transported him to the Sheriff’s Office, where he was reunited with his mother.”