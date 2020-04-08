California Providing Millions Of Dollars For Illegal Alien Business Owners Not Covered By Coronavirus Stimulus

Daily Caller – by Jason Hopkins

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed that his administration is providing economic relief to businesses in his state that do not otherwise qualify for federal aid, including those owned by illegal aliens.

“[W]e always consider those that are documented, those that are undocumented, those that are living in mixed-status families,” Newsom said Friday during a press conference. His remarks were in response to a Telemundo reporter’s question about what he was doing to support undocumented workers.

“Just yesterday, I announced the work we are doing to help support small businesses. I very specifically mentioned in my remarks yesterday that there are many businesses, tens of thousands of businesses that do not and cannot get the support of the [Small Business Administration],” the governor continued.

See the video and read the rest here: https://dailycaller.com/2020/04/04/newsom-millions-illegal-aliens-business-owners-coronavirus-stimulus/