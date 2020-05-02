California Releases List Of Outdoor Activities ‘Allowed’ During Shutdown. They’re Ridiculous.

On Thursday, California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom released a list of outdoor activities citizens are “allowed” to participate in during the statewide shutdown.

“We want you to see sunsets,” said Newsom, as reported by SF Gate. “We want you to enjoy activities outdoors. What they don’t want is people congregating outside in large groups.”

The list included a wide variety of activities, some of which raised more than a few eyebrows on social media for either being so specific or painstakingly obvious, such as the suggestion for people to avoid gardening in groups or giving permission for people to wash the car.

The list in full:

— Athletics

— Badminton (singles)

— Throwing a baseball or softball

— BMX biking

— Canoeing (singles)

— Crabbing

— Cycling

— Exploring rock pools

— Gardening (not in groups)

— Golf (singles, walking – no cart)

— Hiking (on trails and paths allowing distancing)

— Horseback riding (singles)

— Jogging and running

— Kite boarding and kitesurfing

— Meditation

— Outdoor photography

— Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)

— Quad Biking

— Rock Climbing

— Roller Skating and Roller Blading

— Rowing (singles)

— Scootering (not in groups)

— Skateboarding (not in groups)

— Soft martial arts – Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)

— Table tennis (singles)

— Throw and catch an American mini football, Frisbee or Frisbee golf (not in groups)

— Trail running

— Trampolining

— Tree climbing

— Volleyball (singles)

— Walk the dog

— Wash the car

— Watch the sunrise or sunset

— Yoga

