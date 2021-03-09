California Senator Dr. Richard Pan Anointed by Big Pharma Media to Start “Domestic Terrorist” Campaign Against Those Who Refuse the Experimental COVID Vaccines

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy
And so it begins.
Those of us who have been exposing the corruption in Big Pharma, and especially in the vaccine industry, for more than a decade now, knew this day was coming.
It’s been coming for a long time now, but the COVID Plandemic has shifted medical tyranny into high gear, primarily because this time around the masses have complied with the medical tyrants and, so far, voluntarily surrendered their rights all in the name of “public safety.”
Very soon now, the supply of experimental COVID vaccines will exceed the demand for those who have been lining up and begging to be injected with who-knows-what to fight the unseen enemy, the dreaded Coronavirus, and then it will be time to deal with the “vaccine resistant” who are perceived as a threat to public health.
Domestic Terrorists. That’s the new label for those who dare to question the new experimental COVID injections.
And who else should Big Pharma and their media anoint to start this new campaign, but California Senator Dr. Richard Pan?
Richard Pan is a pediatrician-turned-politician who has spearheaded California’s descent into medical tyranny, since 2015, when he wrote bill SB277 to remove all religious exemptions to childhood vaccines in the State of California, despite widespread public opposition by parents, doctors, lawyers, and educators.
(This is amazingly still up on YouTube, but if it disappears after the publication of this article, let us know and we will replace it on another platform. Note: one of the people who speaks in opposition in this video is former Merck representative Brandy Vaughan, who has since died under suspicious circumstances.)
Dr. Pan has a long history of lying to his constituents and selling them out to Big Pharma.
Not being content with spearheading the movement to remove religious exemptions to childhood vaccines in 2015, in 2019 he spearheaded an effort to remove the medical exemptions also, by going after California doctors who were writing medical exemptions to childhood vaccines as well. See:
Today, if you live in California, it is nearly impossible to get any exemptions to childhood vaccines, which has driven many families out of California, and those that remain who want to protect their children from vaccines must home-educate their children and keep them out of the system (a good thing to do in ANY state!).
So it did not surprise me at all last week when an “Opinion” piece published in Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post titled: Opinion: Anti-vaccine extremism is akin to domestic terrorism, was written by none other than the California Big Pharma spokesperson, Richard Pan.
Kit Knightly, writing for OffGuardian, also picked up on this, relating it back to the January 6th “insurrection” and a way to enact new legislation on “domestic terrorism.”
CALLED IT: WaPo calls anti-vaxxers “domestic terrorists”
by Kit Knightly
Off-Guardian.org
Back in January I wrote about how the Capitol Hill “insurection” was laying the groundwork for Biden’s administration to introduce a much-talked-about new “domestic terrorism” law.
The piece speculated that any definition of “domestic terrorism” will be very loose, and include essentially anybody the state finds problematic. Including those who spread “anti-vaccine misinformation” [emphasis added]:
What will “Domestic Terrorism” mean in this law? The answer to that is pretty much always “whatever they want it to mean.”
It will probably be tied into the Covid “pandemic” in some way, too. After all, what is discouraging people from taking vaccines if not the very definition of “terrorism”, right?
It took less than two months for the mainstream media to prove OffG right. Just last week the Washington Post ran an op-ed piece by California State Senator Richard Pam headlined:
Anti-vaccine extremism is akin to domestic terrorism
The article goes on to insist that “Laws need to be strengthened” to protect people administering vaccines from being “harassed”. That “Social media companies should not be complicit in this dangerous movement”, and caps it all off with glorious jingoism:
Getting vaccinated is a patriotic act. So is speaking up to support public health efforts. Let’s not allow extremism, division or fear to slow the efforts to end this deadly chapter in our nation’s history.
The message is clear: anyone who questions vaccination, especially the Covid “vaccine”, is a threat to public health and national security. A terrorist.
The WaPo is the first mainstream outlet to make the parallel so blatantly, but they almost certainly won’t be the last.
Be on the lookout for other examples. They’ll probably start building up this narrative quite fast.
And we can likely expect a new false-flag.
Something along the lines of a “lone wolf extremist” who was “radicalised online” by “militant anti-vaxxers” and then allegedly does something crazy like mail Bill Gates a suitcase full of home-made explosives or drives a tanker truck into a vaccination centre.
Of course, that will mean we need to start shutting down and censoring “vaccine misinformation” which is “encouraging violence” and “damaging public health”.
It’s all very predictable at this point.
7 thoughts on "California Senator Dr. Richard Pan Anointed by Big Pharma Media to Start "Domestic Terrorist" Campaign Against Those Who Refuse the Experimental COVID Vaccines"
I’m fuming. Woke up to this headline at CNN:
“Vaccinated Americans allowed to taste freedom.”
They expound:
“Under the new protocols, vaccinated people can visit other vaccinated people indoors without masks or physical distancing.”
They then have the audacity to say:
“Already, 60 million Americans know that moment of euphoria that comes with getting a first dose. And more than 30 million are fully protected.”
“Euphoria?!!” “Fully protected?!!” As they say, “The bigger the lie…”
So now they’re creating a bipolar world of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, with them cheering on and congratulating the vaccinated, while the rest of us, fighting to make our own life decisions, are deemed “domestic terrorists.” Topsy-turvy Truth!! And it’s that word “allowed” in the headline that actually stabs into freedom. Their ‘allowance’ has NOTHING to do with FREEDOM!!
If they run fast enough and hide good enough we will ALLOW them to live until we find them.
I call anyone trying to inject a lethal, toxic concoction into MY body ‘domestic terrorists’. If these ‘vaccines’ are so “safe and effective”, then those who take it should feel “safe and secure” regardless of my refusal of taking the death shot. Stop singing it and just bring it you psychopaths! You have a wave of death coming your way in the form of armed American Nationals!
Jon Rappoport has shown that the covid19 virus has never been isolated, yet many continue to believe that vaccination is the only way this ‘pandemic’ will ever end. Some believe that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe because it is not an MRNA vaccine like the Pfizer and Moderna ones are. It is a one-dose vaccine and is an “adenovirus” based vaccine. I am hoping that Dr. Tenpenny and other doctors will comment on this vaccine the way they explained how the MRNA vaccines will kill many people.
About the Tenpenny or doctor comment on the Johnson and Johnson non-mRNA vaccine (that has aborted fetal parts, however)…yes I’d love it for Tenpenny or any doctor to tell what this “vaccine” would do to kill folks, they way they have for the Moderna-Pfizer ones, because some Christians out here look as if they are waiting to take the Johnson & Johnson ones since this one “won’t change DNA” or doesn’t have “the mark of the beast.” Doesn’t matter…I’m not taking any of those “vaccines.” (My thought–so Christians want to take a “vaccine” with aborted fetal parts? Really? God help these folks….)
They are claiming that there are no aborted fetal parts in the vaccine:
It’s important to find out as much as possible about this vaccine so we can better communicate the dangers of it to our families and friends. It’s easy to explain why MRNA vaccines are dangerous, but when someone says: “What about Johnson&Johnson’s adenovirus vaccine?” I would like to have facts from doctors such as Dr. Tenpenny and Dr. Gold to make the case.
I have sent an email to the addresses listed on the page below asking if Dr. Tenpenny or America’s Frontline Doctors will be releasing any information on the Johnson&Johnson vaccine. If I get a response from either one, I’ll have the information posted to the site.
