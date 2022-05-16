California to start vaccinating 12-year-old children without parental consent

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

Senate Bill 866 in California has passed, allowing children as young as 12 to now get vaccinated without their parents’ knowledge or consent.

Sen. Scott Weiner, a Democrat from San Francisco who authored the bill, tweeted nonchalantly that California law already allows children aged 12 to 17 the “freedom” to get jabbed for HPV (human papillomavirus) and hepatitis B, as well as to access birth control and “abortion care.”

“SB 866 builds on this existing law to expand vaccine access,” he added, pretending that this is all somehow normal.

The legislation must still pass through the Assembly, the vote counts and lists for which are not yet available on the state’s legislative tracking website. Should it pass in the Assembly, Gov. Gavin Newsom is sure to sign it.

Other states like Arizona have been attempting the same thing in recent years, though no other state appears to be as far along as California.

The Golden State seems to be where the worst perversions start before gradually spreading across middle America and beyond.

“Why does the Left hate children so damn much?” asked someone one Chris Bray’s Substack in response to the news.

Parents object to Weiner’s bill

On Twitter, many parents expressed outrage over SB 866, which is also known as the “Teens Choose Vaccines Act.” One wrote that she “strenuously” objects to Weiner’s bill.

Weiner, on the other hand, expressed his view that parents represent a “serious barrier to teen health in California,” and that the government knows better when it comes to things like pharmaceutical injections, abortion and other modalities of “health care,” especially “in situations where parents and children hold conflicting views about vaccines.”

Weiner’s bill came after Newsom temporarily paused a mandate on Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccination” at the state’s public schools.

Newsom apparently wanted to first get SB 866 passed before issuing the mandate, that way schoolchildren could decide for themselves, without parental input, whether or not to get jabbed.

As you may recall from last fall, Newsom proudly announced that California was slated to become the first state in the country to require Fauci Flu shots as a condition of getting a public education.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is soon expected to “fully approve” the jab for children 12 years of age and older, which is why the mandate was slated to come into effect by July 1.

Now, however, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is pushing that timeline back to at least July 1, 2023, since the FDA has not yet fully approved the jab for younger children.

Newsom’s office said that once the FDA gives the green light for babies to have their DNA permanently modified with messenger RNA injections, California will lead the way in requiring them as a condition of getting schooled at a government-run indoctrination center.

“CDPH strongly encourages all eligible Californians, including children, to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón in a statement.

“We continue to ensure that our response to the COVID-19 pandemic is driven by the best science and data available.”

Currently, Newsom’s mandate is limited to grades seven through 12 and does allow for parents to opt out for personal reasons. The state is required to offer broader personal belief exemptions for any newly required jab unless it is added legislatively to the list of shots officially required in order to attend California schools.

Sources for this article include:

ChrisBray.substack.com

NBCBayArea.com

NaturalNews.com

LATimes.com

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-15-california-vaccinating-children-without-parental-consent.html