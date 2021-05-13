Original title: stupid parents give there child the covid vaccine
Zionist Global communist takeover wake up
May 12th, 2021.
2 thoughts on “Can anyone confirm that this child was injected with the Covid19 Vaccine?”
I think everyone should post this video to search for confirmation one way or the other.
I don’t know, but I think that is how journalism works.
Before you can get an answer to a question, you have to ask it.
Now, I believe that there has to be somebody out there who can confirm or deny whether this child was given the covid shot.
If you want to know the answer to that question, wouldn’t you show the video to as many people as you possibly could, asking the question?
And if the question remains unanswered, then the validity remains in doubt, and the less people ask, the less the doubt.
At least that is what math tells me.
I do not know if the child had a covid shot but the obvious seizure episode indicates to me that this boy has more than likely received at least one ‘routine’ vaccination
‘Inoculations are the true weapons of mass destruction causing all auto immune diseases including cancer and atraumatic seizures in people and pets’ Dr. Rebecca Carley