Can anyone tell me?

I have not even looked at a television screen in more than 3 years. The main browser I use is Brave so all advertising is blocked for me. I have done my share of research on 5G and the lack of testing for safety.

In surveys I take, I am exposed to some advertising such as that from wireless companies about 5G and today I noticed a banner ad offering $250-$1,200 per month for hosting a 5G antenna. Does this mean that without the people’s consent they are still rolling out the 5G network?

Jill in OKC