I have not even looked at a television screen in more than 3 years. The main browser I use is Brave so all advertising is blocked for me. I have done my share of research on 5G and the lack of testing for safety.
In surveys I take, I am exposed to some advertising such as that from wireless companies about 5G and today I noticed a banner ad offering $250-$1,200 per month for hosting a 5G antenna. Does this mean that without the people’s consent they are still rolling out the 5G network?
Jill in OKC
3 thoughts on “Can anyone tell me?”
It means a dirt bag neighbor will do anything for a buck.
Yes they are rolling out the 5G without the people’s consent, without safety testing. They KNOW it will cause illness/death to many. That is what they want.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/01/5g-the-most-dangerous-technological-development-of-the-millennium/
https://massawakening.org/5g-depopulation-agenda/
Recommend read: ‘The Invisible Rainbow’ by Arthur Firstenberg
Thank you Mary. Still reading but appreciated.
The are asking hotel owners to use their roof tops for the antennas, apartment buildings as well. This is a huge business, selling space for the goddamn antennas, akin to selling oil leases.
New millionaires popping up over night, middle men bring the assholes together.