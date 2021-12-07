Posted: December 7, 2021 Categories: Videos Can you trust the govt thoughtprocess Dec 6, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Can you trust the govt”
Thanks, Jamal. I like your “Would we?” question at the end because it’s what we face today. So many believing “It can’t happen here, not in our time.” And it’s happening here in our time and big time. I ask myself why some don’t see? Was it their lifetime of having been programmed, steered? Was it that they never experienced any kind of mind-expansion? What could make them not see what is so blatantly obvious?!! I’m sure fear plays a part as does the disease of “Needing To Fit In.” Here at The Trench we do what we can to explain that Plato’s Cave had/has an escape route: Bill of Rights, Self-Determinism, Freedom. Perhaps The Cave is ADDICTION and the escape route is RECOVERY.
