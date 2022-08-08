"Can you understand how 87,000 new IRS agents would scare the heck out of millions of Americans?"
Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin: "If there's no reason to be fearful, and if you paid your taxes and if you complied with our laws, you should want to make sure everyone else does that." pic.twitter.com/xRwSes2CrC
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 7, 2022
6 thoughts on ““Can you understand how 87,000 new IRS agents would scare the heck out of millions of Americans?””
Of course, everything the corporate govt. does to the people is based in fear/force
THERE IS NO LAW FOR US TO PAY TAXES
Now the IRS goons are armed , imagine what they think that means .. and imagine what that means to those of us who pay attention
All I can is laugh at this title. Nobody is scared of you.
Laws?
IRS code is not law. in fact its lawless.
Can you smell Rome burning yet?
They die just like everyone else