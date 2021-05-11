Canada move forward to go backward (and down)

Capital and Debt

“This document does not represent an official policy position of the Government of Canada. Instead, it records the work of a sub-group of new public servants who participated in Canada Beyond 150, a professional development program co-championed by the Privy Council Office and Policy Horizons Canada. The program was designed to support the development of new public servants, and to drive a culture change within the public service. The participants were invited to use foresight, design thinking and engagement tools to explore policy issues relating to diversity and inclusion.

“Canada Beyond 150’s Capital and Debt research team explored the future of ownership. The team looked at how accessing services, rather than conventional ownership, could benefit all Canadians. Its proposed policy recommendations include measures that could drive the development of new types of assets, and potentially lead Canadians to participate in the access economy.”

See more here: http://canadabeyond150.ca/reports/capital-and-debt.html