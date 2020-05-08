Canada rising

Free North Patriots

Canada Wide Protests

TORONTO , VANCOUVER , KELOWNA , WINNIPEG , OTTAWA



1)

TORONTO Peaceful Protests

Every Saturday

Location: 111 Wellesley St. W (Queens Park)

Times: 12:00pm to 3:00pm

2)

OTTAWA Protest

Every Saturday 12:00pm to 3:00pm

Location: Centennial Flame

3)

WINNIPEG MANITOBA Protest Saturday May 9, 2020

Location: Manitoba Legislative Building

Time: 2:00pm

4)

MANITOBA MARCH – Sunday May, 10 and Every Sunday !

From City hall, to the Manitoba Legislative Building , the to the Human Rights Museum.

Starts Time: 2:00pm – 5:00pm

5)

VANCOUVER, BC – March For Freedom

Date: Sunday May 10, 2020

Time: 1:00pm to 3:30pm

Location: Cactus Club , Coal Harbour

6)

Kelowna BC – Peaceful Protest

Date: Saturday May 9, 2020

Time: 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Location : Kelowna City Hall

Freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of speech, freedom of choice, freedom of movement.

REOPEN CANADA – END THE LOCKDOWN!

The people of Canada are a free people, they will not remain silent as they watch their civil liberties stripped away. Our charter of rights and freedoms have been infringed upon. We will not remain silent