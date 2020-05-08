Canada rising

Free North Patriots

Canada Wide Protests

TORONTO , VANCOUVER , KELOWNA , WINNIPEG , OTTAWA

1)
TORONTO Peaceful Protests
Every Saturday
Location: 111 Wellesley St. W (Queens Park)
Times: 12:00pm to 3:00pm

2)
OTTAWA Protest
Every Saturday 12:00pm to 3:00pm
Location: Centennial Flame

3)
WINNIPEG MANITOBA Protest Saturday May 9, 2020

Location: Manitoba Legislative Building
Time: 2:00pm

4)
MANITOBA MARCH – Sunday May, 10 and Every Sunday !
From City hall, to the Manitoba Legislative Building , the to the Human Rights Museum.
Starts Time: 2:00pm – 5:00pm

5)
VANCOUVER, BC – March For Freedom
Date: Sunday May 10, 2020
Time: 1:00pm to 3:30pm
Location: Cactus Club , Coal Harbour

6)
Kelowna BC – Peaceful Protest
Date: Saturday May 9, 2020
Time: 2:00pm – 4:00pm
Location : Kelowna City Hall

Freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of speech, freedom of choice, freedom of movement. 

REOPEN CANADA – END THE LOCKDOWN!

The people of Canada are a free people, they will not remain silent as they watch their civil liberties stripped away.  Our charter of rights and freedoms have been infringed upon. We will not remain silent 

The Line

We support “The Line” movement

It represents the people drawing the line to end corruption and control

A red line symbolizes the People will defend their rights and freedoms to maintain their civil liberties at any cost.  

The line is drawn on the letter O which symbolizes any oppressive forces. 

Spray paint or draw this logo on all your signs as a sign of strength and unity to the national cause. 

