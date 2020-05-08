Canada Wide Protests
TORONTO , VANCOUVER , KELOWNA , WINNIPEG , OTTAWA
1)
TORONTO Peaceful Protests
Every Saturday
Location: 111 Wellesley St. W (Queens Park)
Times: 12:00pm to 3:00pm
2)
OTTAWA Protest
Every Saturday 12:00pm to 3:00pm
Location: Centennial Flame
3)
WINNIPEG MANITOBA Protest Saturday May 9, 2020
Location: Manitoba Legislative Building
Time: 2:00pm
4)
MANITOBA MARCH – Sunday May, 10 and Every Sunday !
From City hall, to the Manitoba Legislative Building , the to the Human Rights Museum.
Starts Time: 2:00pm – 5:00pm
5)
VANCOUVER, BC – March For Freedom
Date: Sunday May 10, 2020
Time: 1:00pm to 3:30pm
Location: Cactus Club , Coal Harbour
6)
Kelowna BC – Peaceful Protest
Date: Saturday May 9, 2020
Time: 2:00pm – 4:00pm
Location : Kelowna City Hall
Freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of speech, freedom of choice, freedom of movement.
REOPEN CANADA – END THE LOCKDOWN!
The people of Canada are a free people, they will not remain silent as they watch their civil liberties stripped away. Our charter of rights and freedoms have been infringed upon. We will not remain silent
2 thoughts on “Canada rising”
Go Canada!!
Dear Canada: Do not comply with Trudeau’s “illegal assault weapons” garbage!
You’re up, Kitty of Truth Factory….. you got more things to worry about than Tweety….