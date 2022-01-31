7 thoughts on “Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau accuses the trucker convoy crowd of “hateful rhetoric” and “violence toward citizens,”

  2. He’s using this narrative because he has nothing else and knows he’s on the wrong side of history
    But Fck heads like him double down on stupid , so this is what it looks like

    Can’t wait to see what our idiot says when it happens here … coming soon

  5. According to several videos from Ottowa statements from cops, etc., the truckers etc. are behaving just fine. But Canadians won’t hear that on CBC… if they are still dumb enough to watch it! Which I’d say now is a number heading downwards faster than even creepy Joe’s… Bwahahahahahahahahahahahah! Fidelito just can’t help himself I guess….

