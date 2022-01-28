Canadian Freedom Convoy 2022 Is Now the Longest Truck Convoy on Record at 43 Miles Long

The Canadian Freedom Convoy is now the largest and longest trucker convoy on record at 43 miles long!!

According to Benjamin Dichter on FOX News, the spokesman for the Freedom Convoy 2022, the massive convoy is 70 kilometers or 43 miles long! The largest previous truck parade was 5 miles long in Egypt in 2020.

The convoy from Vancouver is expected to reach Ottawa on Saturday!

The Freedom Convoy left from Vancouver for Ottawa on Sunday to protest the federal government’s vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers, which took effect on Jan. 15. The Canadian Trucking Alliance estimates that roughly 15% of truckers in the country are not fully vaccinated, or about 16,000 truck drivers.

This latest video from Canada is REMARKABLE!

The energy behind this movement is MASSIVE.

The elites must be very, very worried.

Tens of thousands of Canucks are lining the highways in support of the truckers and freedom.

This is just beautiful.

WATCH: Crowds lined up in the cold cheering Convoy for Freedom 2022 pic.twitter.com/vnKA9f3YhM — Release The Poso (@JackPosobiec) January 27, 2022

